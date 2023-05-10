Which is your preferred dungeon in the Legend of Zelda franchise?

Nothing can beat the eerie and challenging experience of a classic dungeon in The Legend of Zelda series. From hidden temples to giant mechanical contraptions and even insides of giant fishes, the game has had numerous dungeons that are remembered with fondness or not. As part of the Zelda Week coverage, the Destructoid staff was asked to choose a favorite dungeon from the plethora of options available and to write about why they loved it. Whether it is the contraptions, tools, or boss fights, there are ample reasons to fall in love with a dungeon. Let’s take a look at some of the staff’s favorites.

Eric: The Forest Temple from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is his favorite dungeon because of its unique tone and haunting music that sets the tone for the rest of the game. The ghostly Poe Sisters, winding hallways, and a battle with Phantom Ganon make the dungeon stand out.

Timothy: The Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the perfect tutorial dungeon that teaches new mechanics as the player gets deeper into its depths while still feeling like a full-fledged Zelda dungeon. It has distinct wooden walls, a vertical level design, and playful use of space that makes it stand out.

Zoey: The Snowpeak Ruins from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess stands out for its creative framing and unique concept of making soup with a yeti. The dungeon has all the expected puzzle-solving, but it’s how it’s framed that makes the experience unforgettable.

Steven: The Tower of the Gods from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is epic in scale from the start when it rises up from the ocean and forms the Triforce by placing the three sacred pearls in their respective statues. The roman temple-inspired aesthetic mixed with the constant reminder that this dungeon is a challenge for Link intended by the gods make it memorable.

Chris: Skull Woods from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past has a different feel from other dungeons with its dark and Gothic look that preys on childhood fears of forests. Its fragmented overground, underground layout adds a distinct twist to many of the game’s other dungeons.

Holmes: The Sky Keep from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword plays like a greatest hits of the game, requiring players to best utilize the items collected thus far while changing the layout of the dungeon itself. Even after multiple playthroughs, the dungeon feels like the first time.

In conclusion, each dungeon in The Legend of Zelda offers a unique and challenging experience that allows players to fall in love with various aspects of the game.





