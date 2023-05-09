Where to Find All the Currency in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is a fantastic gacha mobile RPG, but it suffers from a common trap of F2P gacha RPGs – a plethora of currencies. With so many currencies, it can be difficult to keep track of them all and navigate their usage. This article provides a comprehensive guide to every currency in Honkai: Star Rail, where to obtain them, and how to spend them.

There are ten types of currency in Honkai: Star Rail, including Credits, Stellar Jade, Oneiric Shards, Star Rail Passes, Star Rail Special Passes, Undying Starlight, Undying Embers, and three different planetary currencies as of this writing. Each currency has its specific use, such as purchasing items from different shops or summoning characters.

To simplify the information, this article provides a table summarizing each currency, how to obtain it, and its purpose.

Credits, the base currency in Honkai: Star Rail, can be obtained from various sources, such as boss and enemy encounters, Calyx rewards, side quests, achievement or milestone rewards, and more. You can spend Credits in every planet’s shop for items and upgrades, and they are readily available through gameplay.

Stellar Jade is a F2P currency used for summoning new characters through Warps and restoring Trailblazer energy. It can be obtained from log-in rewards, mission completion rewards, achievement or milestone rewards, and purchasing with Oneiric Shards. You’ll also receive Stellar Jade through normal gameplay, such as achievement and milestone rewards in the short term and as log-in rewards in the long term.

Oneiric Shards are the premium currency of Honkai: Star Rail that can be purchased with real money only. Its primary use is in the Contract Shop, which provides powerful but rarely game-breaking items. However, you can convert Oneiric Shards to Stellar Jade on a 1:1 ratio for use in Warps during banners.

Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes are character-summoning tickets used on permanent and temporary Warp banners, respectively. They are earned through most types of rewards and purchasable with Undying Starlight, Undying Embers, and Stellar Jade.

Undying Starlight and Undying Embers are obtained when you use Warps to summon characters and Light Cones, and they can be used in the Starlight Exchange and Embers Exchange in the Shop section of the menu. Unfortunately, there’s no way to farm these materials, but you can buy Oneiric Shards, exchange them for Stellar Jade, and use them in Warps to acquire these materials.

Lastly, planetary currencies are unique to each planet and are earned during explore mode. Each planet has its World Shop, and the currency is used to purchase items from the shop. There’s no need to worry about running out of planetary currency, as you should be able to get enough to buy everything in each World Shop.

To access Honkai: Star Rail’s shop menu, click the phone icon on the main in-game screen and then click the Shop button, where you’ll find the Stellar Trade, Starlight Exchange, Embers Exchange, Contract Shop, and the Oneiric shop.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessory action within 24 hours.