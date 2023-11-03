Where Is Xur Today? (November 3-7) Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It has been a concerning week in Destiny 2, but if there’s one constant in this game, it’s a visit from your friendly arms dealer Xur. The Agent of the Nine has returned with a fresh assortment of Exotic and Legendary-class gear, and with just a few weeks to go before Legendary Shards are retired, now is the time to go on a spending spree. Here’s where Xur is this week and what he has for sale.
This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Arbalest. Hunters can pick up the Mehcaneer’s Tricksleeves gauntlets; Titans can grab the Wormgod Caress gauntlets; and Warlocks can buy the Transversive Steps leg armor.
Xur Location
Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you’ll find Xur waiting there.
Xur Exotic and Legendary Items
- Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards
- Arbalest – 29 Legendary Shards
- Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves -23 Legendary Shards
- Wormgod Caress – 23 Legendary Shards
- Transversive Steps – 23 Legendary Shards
- Hawkmoon – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Xenology quest – Free
- Legendary weapons and armor – 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer
Xur also offers the Xenology quest every week, which requires you to complete 21 Vanguard Ops or win Crucible and Gambit matches so that you can earn an Exotic Cipher. These are normally used to buy old Exotics from a kiosk in the Tower, but beginning this season, you’ll be able to spend them at Master Rahool to get the Exotics that you want. The cap on Exotic Ciphers has also increased, as you’ll now be able to hold up to five of them at a time.
Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.
GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Eugen Boglaru is an AI aficionado covering the fascinating and rapidly advancing field of Artificial Intelligence. From machine learning breakthroughs to ethical considerations, Eugen provides readers with a deep dive into the world of AI, demystifying complex concepts and exploring the transformative impact of intelligent technologies.