Where Is Xur Today? (November 3-7) Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It has been a concerning week in Destiny 2, but if there’s one constant in this game, it’s a visit from your friendly arms dealer Xur. The Agent of the Nine has returned with a fresh assortment of Exotic and Legendary-class gear, and with just a few weeks to go before Legendary Shards are retired, now is the time to go on a spending spree. Here’s where Xur is this week and what he has for sale.

This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Arbalest. Hunters can pick up the Mehcaneer’s Tricksleeves gauntlets; Titans can grab the Wormgod Caress gauntlets; and Warlocks can buy the Transversive Steps leg armor.

Xur Location

Xur’s location in the EDZ.

Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you’ll find Xur waiting there.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

Arbalest – 29 Legendary Shards

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves -23 Legendary Shards

Wormgod Caress – 23 Legendary Shards

Transversive Steps – 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest – Free

Legendary weapons and armor – 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Xur also offers the Xenology quest every week, which requires you to complete 21 Vanguard Ops or win Crucible and Gambit matches so that you can earn an Exotic Cipher. These are normally used to buy old Exotics from a kiosk in the Tower, but beginning this season, you’ll be able to spend them at Master Rahool to get the Exotics that you want. The cap on Exotic Ciphers has also increased, as you’ll now be able to hold up to five of them at a time.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.