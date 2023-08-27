Where Is Xur Today? (August 25-29) Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It’s the first weekend of Destiny 2’s new Season of the Witch, and if you’re looking to climb Savathun’s Spire, now might be a good time to check in with Xur. The traveling arms dealer has arrived, bringing with him his usual arsenal of Exotic and Legendary-class gear. Here’s where Xur is this weekend and what he has for sale.

This week you can find Xur in The Tower, inside the Hangar. For his weapon, Xur is offering Crimson. Hunters can pick up the Graviton Forfeit helmet; Titans can grab Synthoceps gauntlets; and Warlocks can buy the Starfire Protocol armor.

Xur Location

Xur’s location in the tower.

Spawn in using the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower to find Xur this week. Head left and down the stairs to enter the Hangar section, then hang another left. Make your way to the north end of the area and look for a staircase that will take you onto a catwalk, where Xur is waiting.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

Crimson – 29 Legendary Shards

Synthoceps – 23 Legendary Shards

Graviton Forfeit – 23 Legendary Shards

Starfire Protocol – 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest – Free

Legendary weapons and armor – 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Xur also offers the Xenology quest every week, which requires you to complete 21 Vanguard Ops or win Crucible and Gambit matches so that you can earn an Exotic Cipher. These are normally used to buy old Exotics from a kiosk in the Tower, but from this season, you’ll be able to spend them at Master Rahool to get the Exotics that you want. The cap on Exotic Ciphers has also increased, as you’ll now be able to hold up to five of them at a time.

Exotic Armor

Synthoceps (Exotic Titan gauntlets)

Synthoceps

Biotic Enhancements give you increased melee lunge range, more powerful melee damage, and enhanced Super damage when you’re surrounded on this Titan Exotic. The Intellect and Strength stats are above average, which ties in nicely with the identity of Synthoceps, but the Mobility stat is way too high and ultimately pointless on this roll, as resilience, recovery, and discipline suffer.

Mobility: 24

Resilience: 8

Recovery: 3

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 15

Strength: 15

Total: 67

Graviton Forfeit (Exotic Hunter helmet)

Graviton Forfeit

This Hunter helmet, which looks like a Daft Punk tribute, has a neat perk that makes your Guardian even sneakier thanks to increased invisibility effects that also provide an enhancement effect to several skills and weapon-handling abilities. For the numbers, it has a really nice resilience stat and discipline is above average, but everything else pales in comparison. Intellect takes a big knock, while strength and recovery will definitely need to be increased if you want to backstab some Hive.

Mobility: 11

Resilience: 22

Recovery: 3

Discipline: 18

Intellect: 6

Strength: 7

Total: 67

Starfire Protocol (Exotic Warlock armor)

Starfire Protocol

Starfire Protocol used to be the go-to Exotic for Solar Warlocks after the 3.0 upgrade to that subclass, thanks to its ability to turn your space wizard into a walking explosives factory. It was nerfed several months ago, but the core build that focuses on infinite grenades and high damage still has some great use in several activities. Looking at the stats, resilience is terrible, intellect is low, and strength is below average, while recovery is pretty good, discipline and intellect aren’t too bad, and the high mobility stat is pointless for Warlocks.

Mobility: 14

Resilience: 3

Recovery: 19

Discipline: 13

Intellect: 9

Strength: 8

Total: 66

Exotic Weapons

Crimson (Exotic hand cannon)

Crimson

Xur has offered Crimson a couple of times over the last couple of weeks, and in case you missed it, do yourself a favor and pick up this superb hand cannon. It functions like a pulse rifle, kills can heal you, and precision final blows will refill the magazine. Just don’t tell the Vanguard that you have it.

Banned Weapon

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Cruel Remedy

Heavy Grip

Hawkmoon (Exotic hand cannon)

Hawkmoon

Xur isn’t offering Dead Man’s Tale this week, due to the new Exotic mission rotator that allows you to earn it through its original level, but he does have Hawkmoon available. This is an average roll of Hawkmoon this week that comes with Killing Wind, which is a lot better than what we’ve seen in previous weeks. Rangefinder is normally a more desirable perk for PvP in that slot, but this build will do nicely in a pinch.

Paracausal Shot

Smallbore

Killing Wind

Smooth Grip

Legendary Armor

Titan Type Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intelligence Strength Total Holdfast Gauntlets Titan Gauntlets 18 2 10 12 11 10 63 Holdfast Plate Titan Chest Armor 28 2 2 10 12 10 64 Holdfast Mark Titan Mark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holdfast Helm Titan Helmet 24 7 2 2 15 14 64 Holdfast Greaves Titan Leg Armor 18 2 12 2 12 19 65 Warlock Type Holdfast Gloves Warlock Gauntlets 10 2 19 20 2 12 65 Holdfast Robes Warlock Chest Armor 17 2 14 7 18 6 64 Holdfast Bond Warlock Bond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holdfast Cover Warlock Helmet 10 2 22 14 17 2 67 Holdfast Boots Warlock Leg Armor 2 10 22 10 20 2 66 Hunter Type Holdfast Grips Hunter Gauntlets 10 10 10 2 30 2 64 Holdfast Vest Hunter Chest Armor 6 23 2 10 12 10 63 Holdfast Cloak Hunter Cloak 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holdfast Mask Hunter Helmet 2 12 18 12 2 19 65 Holdfast Strides Hunter Leg Armor 10 22 2 12 11 10 67

Legendary Weapons

Sweet Sorrow Energy Auto Rifle Chambered Compensator / Smallbore Accurized Rounds / Flared Magwell Stats for All Tap the Trigger Tripwire Canary Energy Combat Bow Elastic String / Polymer String Compact Arrow Shaft / Fiberglass Arrow Shaft Archer’s Tempo Frenzy IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 Energy Hand Cannon Extended Barrel / Fluted Barrel Extended Mag / Flared Magwell Air Assault Adaptive Munitions Tarantula Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle Arrowhead Brake / Extended Barrel Accelerated Coils / Liquid Coils Pulse Monitor Wellspring Sailspy Pitchglass Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle Extended Barrel / Polygonal Rifling Liquid Coils / Projection Fuse Compulsive Reloader Multikill Clip Jian 7 Rifle Energy Pulse Rifle SRO-52 Ocular / SLO-10 Post Alloy Magazine / Ricochet Rounds Grave Robber Rampage Death Adder Energy Submachine Gun Corkscrew Rifling / Full Bore Steady Rounds / Alloy Magazine Dynamic Sway Reduction Rangefinder

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.