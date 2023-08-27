Where Is Xur Today? (August 25-29) Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It’s the first weekend of Destiny 2’s new Season of the Witch, and if you’re looking to climb Savathun’s Spire, now might be a good time to check in with Xur. The traveling arms dealer has arrived, bringing with him his usual arsenal of Exotic and Legendary-class gear. Here’s where Xur is this weekend and what he has for sale.
This week you can find Xur in The Tower, inside the Hangar. For his weapon, Xur is offering Crimson. Hunters can pick up the Graviton Forfeit helmet; Titans can grab Synthoceps gauntlets; and Warlocks can buy the Starfire Protocol armor.
Xur Location
Spawn in using the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower to find Xur this week. Head left and down the stairs to enter the Hangar section, then hang another left. Make your way to the north end of the area and look for a staircase that will take you onto a catwalk, where Xur is waiting.
Xur Exotic and Legendary Items
- Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards
- Crimson – 29 Legendary Shards
- Synthoceps – 23 Legendary Shards
- Graviton Forfeit – 23 Legendary Shards
- Starfire Protocol – 23 Legendary Shards
- Hawkmoon – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Xenology quest – Free
- Legendary weapons and armor – 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer
Xur also offers the Xenology quest every week, which requires you to complete 21 Vanguard Ops or win Crucible and Gambit matches so that you can earn an Exotic Cipher. These are normally used to buy old Exotics from a kiosk in the Tower, but from this season, you’ll be able to spend them at Master Rahool to get the Exotics that you want. The cap on Exotic Ciphers has also increased, as you’ll now be able to hold up to five of them at a time.
Exotic Armor
Synthoceps (Exotic Titan gauntlets)
Biotic Enhancements give you increased melee lunge range, more powerful melee damage, and enhanced Super damage when you’re surrounded on this Titan Exotic. The Intellect and Strength stats are above average, which ties in nicely with the identity of Synthoceps, but the Mobility stat is way too high and ultimately pointless on this roll, as resilience, recovery, and discipline suffer.
- Mobility: 24
- Resilience: 8
- Recovery: 3
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 15
- Strength: 15
- Total: 67
Graviton Forfeit (Exotic Hunter helmet)
This Hunter helmet, which looks like a Daft Punk tribute, has a neat perk that makes your Guardian even sneakier thanks to increased invisibility effects that also provide an enhancement effect to several skills and weapon-handling abilities. For the numbers, it has a really nice resilience stat and discipline is above average, but everything else pales in comparison. Intellect takes a big knock, while strength and recovery will definitely need to be increased if you want to backstab some Hive.
- Mobility: 11
- Resilience: 22
- Recovery: 3
- Discipline: 18
- Intellect: 6
- Strength: 7
- Total: 67
Starfire Protocol (Exotic Warlock armor)
Starfire Protocol used to be the go-to Exotic for Solar Warlocks after the 3.0 upgrade to that subclass, thanks to its ability to turn your space wizard into a walking explosives factory. It was nerfed several months ago, but the core build that focuses on infinite grenades and high damage still has some great use in several activities. Looking at the stats, resilience is terrible, intellect is low, and strength is below average, while recovery is pretty good, discipline and intellect aren’t too bad, and the high mobility stat is pointless for Warlocks.
- Mobility: 14
- Resilience: 3
- Recovery: 19
- Discipline: 13
- Intellect: 9
- Strength: 8
- Total: 66
Exotic Weapons
Crimson (Exotic hand cannon)
Xur has offered Crimson a couple of times over the last couple of weeks, and in case you missed it, do yourself a favor and pick up this superb hand cannon. It functions like a pulse rifle, kills can heal you, and precision final blows will refill the magazine. Just don’t tell the Vanguard that you have it.
- Banned Weapon
- Smallbore
- Accurized Rounds
- Cruel Remedy
- Heavy Grip
Hawkmoon (Exotic hand cannon)
Xur isn’t offering Dead Man’s Tale this week, due to the new Exotic mission rotator that allows you to earn it through its original level, but he does have Hawkmoon available. This is an average roll of Hawkmoon this week that comes with Killing Wind, which is a lot better than what we’ve seen in previous weeks. Rangefinder is normally a more desirable perk for PvP in that slot, but this build will do nicely in a pinch.
- Paracausal Shot
- Smallbore
- Killing Wind
- Smooth Grip
Legendary Armor
|Titan
|Type
|Mobility
|Resilience
|Recovery
|Discipline
|Intelligence
|Strength
|Total
|Holdfast Gauntlets
|Titan Gauntlets
|18
|2
|10
|12
|11
|10
|63
|Holdfast Plate
|Titan Chest Armor
|28
|2
|2
|10
|12
|10
|64
|Holdfast Mark
|Titan Mark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holdfast Helm
|Titan Helmet
|24
|7
|2
|2
|15
|14
|64
|Holdfast Greaves
|Titan Leg Armor
|18
|2
|12
|2
|12
|19
|65
|Warlock
|Type
|Holdfast Gloves
|Warlock Gauntlets
|10
|2
|19
|20
|2
|12
|65
|Holdfast Robes
|Warlock Chest Armor
|17
|2
|14
|7
|18
|6
|64
|Holdfast Bond
|Warlock Bond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holdfast Cover
|Warlock Helmet
|10
|2
|22
|14
|17
|2
|67
|Holdfast Boots
|Warlock Leg Armor
|2
|10
|22
|10
|20
|2
|66
|Hunter
|Type
|Holdfast Grips
|Hunter Gauntlets
|10
|10
|10
|2
|30
|2
|64
|Holdfast Vest
|Hunter Chest Armor
|6
|23
|2
|10
|12
|10
|63
|Holdfast Cloak
|Hunter Cloak
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holdfast Mask
|Hunter Helmet
|2
|12
|18
|12
|2
|19
|65
|Holdfast Strides
|Hunter Leg Armor
|10
|22
|2
|12
|11
|10
|67
Legendary Weapons
|Sweet Sorrow
|Energy Auto Rifle
|Chambered Compensator / Smallbore
|Accurized Rounds / Flared Magwell
|Stats for All
|Tap the Trigger
|Tripwire Canary
|Energy Combat Bow
|Elastic String / Polymer String
|Compact Arrow Shaft / Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
|Archer’s Tempo
|Frenzy
|IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3
|Energy Hand Cannon
|Extended Barrel / Fluted Barrel
|Extended Mag / Flared Magwell
|Air Assault
|Adaptive Munitions
|Tarantula
|Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle
|Arrowhead Brake / Extended Barrel
|Accelerated Coils / Liquid Coils
|Pulse Monitor
|Wellspring
|Sailspy Pitchglass
|Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle
|Extended Barrel / Polygonal Rifling
|Liquid Coils / Projection Fuse
|Compulsive Reloader
|Multikill Clip
|Jian 7 Rifle
|Energy Pulse Rifle
|SRO-52 Ocular / SLO-10 Post
|Alloy Magazine / Ricochet Rounds
|Grave Robber
|Rampage
|Death Adder
|Energy Submachine Gun
|Corkscrew Rifling / Full Bore
|Steady Rounds / Alloy Magazine
|Dynamic Sway Reduction
|Rangefinder
Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.
