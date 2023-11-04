Where Is Fortnite OG’s Story?

Look, I don’t want to be the guy who cares way too much about Fortnite’s overall storyline. But I play this game too much. Every season I do every quest and complete every piece of what passes for a story. Its version of a narrative throughline has never been particularly great, but it’s nice to have a long-term framework so that seasons can flow from one to the next with some kind of obvious logic.

But as I complained about a couple months ago, Chapter 4 took Fortnite’s story all the way off the rails, setting up threads and then following them up with something completely unrelated, in such a way that it seemed like a development calendar got rearranged. Despite that, this past season did seem to directly lead toward Fortnite OG, with the time machine at Frenzy Farm pointed at the start of Chapter 1, Season 5. But now that we’re here, and there’s no meaningful story content to speak of right now outside of some detail-free audio logs that Slone has left for Jones over the course of this season, I still feel confused.



You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG Gameplay Trailer

Fortnite has a pretty standard procedure for when a new season drops–the absolute minimum has been to have a gameplay trailer that shows off new guns, gadgets, and mechanics, and a cinematic trailer that shows off the battle pass characters participating in the season’s main story. For Chapter 4 Season 4, that meant showing Fish Thicc, Piper Pace and the rest of the good guy battle pass skins breaking into Kado Thorne’s estate, where we could clearly see Thorn step out of a time machine.

While Fortnite OG got a gameplay trailer showing off its retro map and loot pool, it didn’t get a cinematic trailer. Coupled with the complete lack of plot quests at the moment, OG Season can’t manage the bare minimum for Fortnite storytelling. And I have three potential explanations for why.

The first option: Epic is intentionally de-emphasizing Fortnite’s story. It’s not an outlandish thought–Donald Mustard was the architect of the battle royale storyline, and he left the company this summer. Perhaps his replacement, Charlie Wen, wants to do things differently.

The second option: The lack of story is part of the throwback. They hadn’t really started the plot yet during Chapter 1, Season 5, which is where the current version of the battle royale island is from, and so the lack of story content right now could simply be a nod to that. We didn’t have a story then, and so we don’t have it now. But there’s some good news for this hypothetical: the Fortnite plot kicked in late in Chapter 1, and Fortnite OG will be taking us through that point. So things could change for that reason and in just a matter of weeks.

The third option, and the one I personally believe is true: There was supposed to be a collaboration with an outside IP for this season, like Doctor Who and/or Lego, and it was canceled or delayed until after Fortnite OG. In this scenario, that collab would be baked into the cinematic and the storyline in a way that would be difficult to salvage without it.

Whatever the reason for it, it’s been frustrating to watch the overall Fortnite story basically collapse into nothingness over the course of the past year. During Chapter 4, the plot stopped making sense from season to season, and now we have a season that, so far, doesn’t even have a story at all. Maybe Chapter 5 in December can serve as a fresh start–it might be our only remaining hope at this point.