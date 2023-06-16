When can we expect the next update for Apple Watch?

Apple Watches are widely regarded as the top choice for smartwatches, but they require an iPhone to fully utilize their features. However, for iPhone users, the Apple Watch is the ultimate choice. Apple continually works to enhance their smartwatches, introducing new features through timely software updates such as watchOS 10. In this article, we will provide details about the release date of watchOS 10 and other relevant information.

In a quick summary, watchOS 10 is set to be released to the public in September 2023, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15 and new Apple Watches. A Developer Beta version of watchOS 10 is already available for developers, while Public Betas will be accessible beginning in July 2023 for enthusiasts to test out. However, we do not recommend Developer Betas or Public Betas for average consumers.

Now, let’s jump into the key sections.

When will watchOS 10 be released?

Apple officially announced watchOS 10 on June 5, 2023. The first stable release for the public will be later in the year, specifically in September 2023, aligning with the launch of the iPhone 15 series and the new Apple Watches. If you’re eager to try out watchOS 10, there are betas available, but please be aware that these releases may contain bugs. They are primarily intended for app developers to test their apps and explore the new APIs offered by Apple. Therefore, they are not designed for average users, as features may frequently break. If your Apple Watch is essential for critical functions, we advise against installing the update.

Which Apple smartwatches will receive watchOS 10?

Apple has always excelled in software support, but sometimes older hardware becomes obsolete, making it necessary to discontinue support. Fortunately, for this round of releases, all Apple Watches that currently support watchOS 9 will receive the upgrade to watchOS 10. Here is the complete list of smartwatches that will be updated to watchOS 10: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch SE (2022), Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. However, it’s important to note that you’ll also need a supported iPhone running iOS 17 to pair with your watchOS 10 Apple Watch. This requires an iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or a newer iPhone with iOS 17. You can find the full list of iPhones supported for iOS 17 on Apple’s website.

Is there a watchOS 10 beta?

Yes, Apple has released a watchOS 10 beta that can be installed on the aforementioned smartwatches. For the beta, you don’t need to be running iOS 17 betas, as the beta profile for the watch will be visible as a download option on iOS 16.4 in the Watch app. Additionally, Apple has made the developer beta accessible to all developers, eliminating the need for an annual fee to join the Apple Developer Program. You can now register for free on the Apple developer website to obtain the beta profile for your Apple Watch. However, it’s crucial to exercise caution. Once you install the beta on your Apple Watch, there is no way to revert back to a stable release. You can only progress to future releases, so if you encounter critical bugs, it’s not ideal. Therefore, we do not recommend that average users install the watchOS 10 beta on their primary Apple Watch. To update to watchOS 10 beta, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, navigate to My Watch > General > Software Update > Beta updates, and choose from the available Developer betas to install.

Lastly, here are a few frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding watchOS 10:

– Is watchOS 10 available now? Apple has released watchOS 10 to developers. Consumers can install watchOS 10 when it becomes available to the public in September 2023. In the meantime, you can try the watchOS 10 Developer Beta or the Public Betas to get a glimpse of the new update. However, we advise against doing so, as the update is still in the beta stage and may contain bugs that require further refinement.





