WhatsApp’s Plan to Prevent Scams in International Calls for India

WhatsApp has announced that it is taking action to address the increase in international scam calls in India by strengthening its systems. The issue has been brought to the government’s attention and it has stated that it will send a notice to the company, which is owned by Meta. “Protecting the privacy and security of users is fundamental to Meta and to WhatsApp. Our users are at the heart of everything we do, and we are fully aligned with the Government’s goal of keeping users safe. WhatsApp is a leader among end-to-end encrypted services in protecting user safety,” a WhatsApp spokesperson stated.

WhatsApp to increase AI and ML

WhatsApp has stated that it will quickly increase its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems in order to significantly reduce international scam calls. “Our new enforcement will reduce the current calling rate by at least 50%, and we expect to be able to control the current incidence effectively. We will continue to work relentlessly towards ensuring a safe experience for our users,” the spokesperson added.

IT department to send notice to WhatsApp

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, announced earlier that the IT department would be sending a notice to WhatsApp regarding spam calls from unidentified international numbers. He emphasized that social media platforms are responsible for ensuring the safety and trust of users.

International spam calls

Several users of WhatsApp in India have recently shared screenshots of their call records showing calls coming from phone numbers that start with +62 (Indonesia), +254 (Kenya), +251 (Ethiopia), and +60 (Malaysia). These calls are potentially fraudulent. WhatsApp has stated that international scam calls are a new tactic that scammers are using to exploit curious users by giving missed calls, leading the users to call or message back and become potential victims. “We continue to provide several safety tools within WhatsApp like Block and Report, consistently build user safety education and awareness, as well as, proactively weed out bad-actors from our platform. However, bad actors find different ways to scam users,” the company spokesperson noted.

WhatsApp currently has over 500 million users in India.