WhatsApp’s Plan to Prevent Scams in International Calls for India

WhatsApp to increase AI and ML
WhatsApp has stated that it will quickly increase its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems in order to significantly reduce international scam calls. “Our new enforcement will reduce the current calling rate by at least 50%, and we expect to be able to control the current incidence effectively. We will continue to work relentlessly towards ensuring a safe experience for our users,” the spokesperson added.
IT department to send notice to WhatsApp
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, announced earlier that the IT department would be sending a notice to WhatsApp regarding spam calls from unidentified international numbers. He emphasized that social media platforms are responsible for ensuring the safety and trust of users.
International spam calls
Several users of WhatsApp in India have recently shared screenshots of their call records showing calls coming from phone numbers that start with +62 (Indonesia), +254 (Kenya), +251 (Ethiopia), and +60 (Malaysia). These calls are potentially fraudulent. WhatsApp has stated that international scam calls are a new tactic that scammers are using to exploit curious users by giving missed calls, leading the users to call or message back and become potential victims. “We continue to provide several safety tools within WhatsApp like Block and Report, consistently build user safety education and awareness, as well as, proactively weed out bad-actors from our platform. However, bad actors find different ways to scam users,” the company spokesperson noted.
WhatsApp currently has over 500 million users in India.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessory action within 24 hours.