WhatsApp to Introduce Screen-Sharing Capability for iPhone Users

Earlier this week, WhatsApp introduced the screen-sharing feature for Windows users. Now, Meta-owned WhatsApp is extending this feature to iPhone users.

According to a report by WABteaInfo, WhatsApp is now rolling out the functionality to share screens during ongoing video calls for iOS beta testers. Users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.74 can access this new screen-sharing feature.

The screen sharing feature allows users to share the content of their screen with everyone on the video call. A new icon will appear at the bottom during a video call, giving users the option to share their screen. Everything on the user’s screen, including notifications, will be recorded and shared with the participants of the video call. However, users have complete control over this functionality and can pause the screen sharing process at any time. It’s important to note that this feature only activates with consent to share the screen content.

In addition to the screen-sharing feature, WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature called “Call back” to make missed calls more noticeable. When a call goes unanswered, a “Call back” button will appear next to the event message generated by WhatsApp. Users can simply tap this button to quickly return a missed call. This feature is available after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store.

By adding these new features, WhatsApp aims to enhance the user experience and provide more convenient ways to communicate.

