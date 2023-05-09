What’s the Reason Behind ‘Columbo’ Being so Popular Amongst Viewers Currently?

They say that fashion is cyclical, and that things that were once popular will eventually make a comeback, such as the resurgence of bell bottoms. In a similar vein, “ugly” clothing often becomes trendy among fashion-forward young people, such as the now-beloved ugly Christmas sweater. This tendency toward nostalgia and familiarity is also present in popular culture, where old favorites often resurface. One such example is the recent revival of the 1970s TV show Columbo, which follows the titular detective as he solves crimes using his dramatic and methodical work. Though the show’s simple sets and sparse action scenes are a far cry from modern detective shows, it has captivated new audiences due to its straightforward charm and tight formula.

Throughout the show’s long run from 1971 to 2003, viewers were never clued in to the personal life of the character of Columbo, played by the iconic Peter Falk. This vagueness was likely purposeful, as Columbo was meant to be an amalgamation of popular detective characters from a variety of sources. Falk’s charmingly unassuming performance, combined with the show’s reliable pattern and formulaic layout, helped make it a classic entry in the world of procedural television. Additionally, the show’s nostalgic feel has only grown over time, attracting new audiences who value its comforting familiarity.

Today’s viewers value the comfort of shows like Columbo just as much as they did in 1971. Its familiar rhythm makes it a rare example of a show that works well both traditionally and on streaming platforms. Falk’s charming performance, combined with the show’s moral code and calm atmosphere, makes it a perfect retro TV show for socially conscious viewers. The recent resurgence of the show can be attributed to a cigar-scented mix of nostalgia, new relevance, and classic performances. If a new generation becomes attached to the show, that’s just one more thing for its expansive fandom to love.





