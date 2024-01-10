What’s coming to Android in 2024

CES 2024 is underway and Google has a number of announcements across phones, tablets, TVs, and cars:

Google is “collaborating with Samsung” to create a “singular cross-Android solution” called “Quick Share,” and it begins rolling out next month. This replaces “Nearby Share,” but the experience and functionality should be mostly the same. Google is “working with leading PC manufacturers” to make Quick Share a pre-installed app on Windows. LG was named as a partner today.

Later this year, Google will be using UWB and other wireless technologies on the Pixel Tablet to let you “Tap to Cast” songs in YouTube Music or Spotify. Bring your Pixel 6 Pro, 7 Pro, 8 Pro, or Fold near a docked Pixel Tablet to seamlessly move what’s playing between devices. This is bidirectional with the ability to move a song from the Pixel Tablet to your Pixel phone as well.

On the Cast front, Google is making it easy to share short-form content, starting with TikTok, to the big screen. Of note, the default behavior is to have autoplay enabled, but users will have the ability to turn it off from their phone.

First announced at CES 2022, Fast Pair support is rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV “in the next month.” This seamless Bluetooth pairing with an onscreen “Connect now” prompt for headphones is coming to “more Google TV devices later this year.”

On the hardware front, the 2024 LG TV series, which is powered by webOS, will have Chromecast built-in. Other partner launches include the Google TV-powered 2024 Hisense ULED and ULED X Series, as well as the TCL Q Class and TCL QM7 line.

Meanwhile, Google is making it so that “select” Google TV and Android TV OS devices, as well as LG TVs, can be used as Matter hubs for Google Home.

Android Auto is getting deeper integration wherein electric vehicles can share real-time battery information with Google Maps.

On the Android Automotive front, a notable feature will let you send trips planned on your phone to the Google Maps app available on the car display. This is rolling out starting today.

Google is bringing a Chrome app to Android Automotive that will be available when your vehicle is parked. This is rolling out in beta.

