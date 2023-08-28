What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Finale: Guillermo Goes Missing?

Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx networks, FXX, hulu, preview, season 5, season finale, what we do in the shadows

With the finale hitting this week, here’s a trailer & additional intel on the final two Season 5 episodes of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

Laszlo (Matt Berry) knows. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) knows. Colin (Mark Proksch) knows. The Guide (Kristen Schaal) knows. Even Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) knows. And – obviously – Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) knows. Of course, we’re talking about Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) familiar allowing himself to be turned by another vampire. A big no-no. And we can’t shake this feeling that we’re going to learn Nandor’s thoughts on the matter in a very big way when the credits roll on this week’s two-episode fifth season finale of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, S05E09: “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor” (directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by William Meny & Paul Simms) and S05E10 “Exit Interview” (directed by Tig Fong and written by Jake Bender, Zach Dunn, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis & Paul Simms). In the overview for the former, the gang gets invited out to the home “of a mysterious, illustrious vampire” for the weekend. And that might feed directly into the latter episode, which has our vampires searching for a gone-missing Guillermo.

Here’s a look at the official episode trailer for S05E09: “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor” and S05E10: “Exit Interview” – followed by a look back at what we know about the fifth season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor’s from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor’s 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

