What ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Are Available to Stream on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus officially launched in 2019, and when it did, the entire library of the Marvel Cinematic Universe transferred over. Well, most of the library.

Universal still owns the film rights to The Incredible Hulk, and due to Sony’s possession of Spider-Man, the web-slinging superhero and the three films starring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home) were notoriously absent on Disney Plus for years.

However, thanks to a long-term contractual deal between Sony and Marvel, which was signed back in 2021, that is now changing. Disney Plus will soon feature almost all of the Spider-Man movies, including Tom Holland, Toby Maguire, and Andrew Garfield’s iterations of the web-crawler. This means that Marvel fans are one step closer to completing an entire watch-through of the MCU.

Here are all the Spider-Man movies available on Disney Plus

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies aren’t the only iteration of the character that made his grand entrance on Disney Plus. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s films have landed there, too. And on April 21, all three Toby Maguire movies dropped on the platform.

The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield also made its Disney Plus debut on April 21, with its sequel — The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — following suit on Aug. 11.

As for Tom Holland — Spider-Man: Homecoming joined its MCU brethren on Disney Plus on May 12, with Far From Home joining shortly thereafter, on Nov. 3. Its blockbuster-annihilating sibling, No Way Home, remains in limbo, and unfortunately could stay that way for a while longer if Sony and Disney’s lack of updates are any indication.

In addition to Holland, Maguire, and Garfield’s Spider-Man films, Disney Plus also recruited the 2018 movie Venom, starring Tom Hardy, to its platform.

Here is a breakdown of the full list of Spider-Man (and Venom) movies available on Disney Plus: