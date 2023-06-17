What is the ultimate globetrotting game that enhances gaming’s appeal through digital tourism?

Welcome to Episode 56 of The Best Games Ever Show: the ultimate globetrotting travel game.

This week, we are thrilled to introduce our first guest panelist, the charming Bertie Purchese from Eurogamer! If you’ve ever attended EGX, you may be familiar with Bertie as the eccentric host of the Eurogamer Pub Quiz. He is also an Associate Editor at Eurogamer, where he actively covers news, creates features, records podcasts, and manages their Supporter Programme. With his deep love for RPGs, particularly those with globe-trotting elements, we invited him to share his expertise on today’s topic. And to our surprise, he actually showed up!

Video games offer a unique opportunity for virtual travel. They not only allow you to explore new places but also to interact with them, immersing yourself in their environments and engaging with the people who inhabit them. While violence is often a central component of game interaction, it is not always the case. Additionally, video games have become incredibly adept at depicting real-world locations, effectively representing contemporary cities like New York, Tokyo, and London. Moreover, historical action-adventure games such as the Assassin’s Creed series and Ghost of Tsushima transport players to different time periods, offering a glimpse into the past for those with an interest in history.

So, which game truly captures the essence of being a globetrotting citizen of the world, according to our esteemed panelists? To find out, you’ll have to watch or listen to the episode through one of the methods below.

If you’re the type of person who skips to the end of a book, you can also read the summary provided below (although we may question your literary habits).

Tom

Tom chose Football Manager, which is a reasonable choice considering you can take a football team to international leagues and play matches against teams from around the world. However, Tom didn’t elaborate on this point; he simply mentioned that he once played it on his phone at an airport.

Bertie Purchese

Bertie opted for Alpha Protocol, a classic Obsidian spy RPG that combines elements of Mass Effect with spy TV shows like ALIAS. Despite its brilliance, the game was overshadowed by Mass Effect itself and never received the recognition it deserved. However, those who played it at the time were treated to thrilling adventures as international superspies in exotic locations such as Rome, Taipei, Saudi Arabia, and Moscow.

Donaldson

Microsoft Flight Simulator epitomizes the concept of jet-setting. With its incredibly detailed world map, regularly updated with high-quality assets, and realistic flight mechanics that can be customized to your preference, the 2020 revamp of this classic simulator series became a sensation. It gained popularity among both simulation enthusiasts and casual players who longed for the freedom of travel while stuck at home. Furthermore, the upcoming sequel in 2024, which introduces a highly anticipated job system, promises an even brighter future for this beloved series.

“What is The Best Games Ever Show?” you may ask. Well, it is a 30-minute panel show where Jim Trinca and his associates debate and determine the best game in a specific category. It’s simply good entertainment, so make sure to tune in.

Stay tuned for another exciting episode of The Best Games Ever Show next week.

