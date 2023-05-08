What is the significance of the ending of the U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency?

In January 2020, the U.S. government declared COVID-19 a public health emergency, which is set to expire on May 11. The declaration was aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, and it allowed federal officials to make tests, drugs, and vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration available to the public. Ending the public health emergency does not mean the end to COVID-19 – more than 1,000 people in the United States died from COVID-19 from April 20 to April 26, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The availability of COVID vaccines and treatments won’t change for now, but later this year, the stockpiles for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments are expected to run out and healthcare providers will have to buy them directly from companies. The costs will vary based on the state you live in and the insurance company you have. Research into new COVID vaccines and treatments will continue.





