“WGA’s Ongoing Responsibility to Reinforce the Fact That ‘AI Screenplays’ Constitute Plagiarism”

If you’re reading this, you’re probably aware of the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) strike and its significance in the profession of screenwriting. The WGA strike highlights the television networks’ practice of undercutting screenwriters’ pay for television. Shorter seasons and smaller writers’ rooms are contributing to reduced pay, while streaming services’ rising prominence is not contributing to residuals being paid because writers do not know how often their shows are being viewed or repeated. Hollywood is gradually diluting screenwriting as a profession and transforming it into an unsustainable hobby. Nevertheless, the most significant existential threat to the profession that impacts payments and residuals is Artificial Intelligence.

Many screenwriters and producers have heard that studio and network heads are excited to have AIs create first-draft screenplays and then employ human writers to rewrite those screenplays at a reduced expense. We will refer to these scripts as “screenplays” for the sake of clarity, so you do not misinterpret them to be alphanumerical computer code referred to as “scripts.”

WGA Striker: Screenwriters Know About AI Problem

The WGA’s demands involve regulating AI-enabled technology to ensure that it “cannot write or rewrite literary material, cannot be used as source material,” and that writers’ work “cannot be used to train AI.” The AMPTP did not accept this proposal, and their refusal to commit has concerned those who rely on proper compensation for their creativity in securing their livelihood and future. Residuals are only a bonus. AI-generated screenplays would significantly impact writers’ residuals if the studios incorporate AI to write screenplays.

TV writer Rick Cleveland, who wrote for Six Feet Under and The West Wing, spoke to The Guardian and noted that “[The use of AI in scriptwriting] is straight-up plagiarism because it only knows what it’s being fed, and all of the choices it makes would be taken from what people actually wrote, but they won’t discuss it with us. One executive said he looks forward to the day that scripts are written by AI.”

AI-generated screenplays function like literal writing-by-numbers. They use pre-existing screenplays created by humans to create a composite screenplay. This means that AIs study and select words and sentences from screenplays present in online and digital databases for any movie or TV show one can think of, such as Chinatown, Justified, Succession, The West Wing, The Sopranos, The Wire, 30 Rock, The Office, Seinfeld, The Godfather, Casablanca, The Flash, Arrow, Blue Bloods, ER, among others. All these screenplays were previously written by humans. Hence, the AI takes words and sentences from those screenplays to create the composite screenplay it has been asked to write. If a human did that, it would be considered plagiarism and a legal problem. How is AI not considered plagiarism? If a studio or network employs an AI to do this, how is it not plagiarism? It amounts to stealing the words and sentences of other – human – writers.

Do Studios and Networks Want Plagiarism in Their Optics?

Studios and networks can claim authorship of the screenplays. The writers revising the works may not receive credit, resulting in a lack of residuals in future showings or broadcasts of such television shows or movies; this is yet another way of destroying screenwriting as a profession. The concern is that executives and CEOs are only interested in maximizing profits and sharing as little as feasible. Also, do studios and networks want the optics of their entire industry generating plagiarized content? How will shareholders and Wall Street view this?

We cannot stress this enough: AI-written screenplays amount to PLAGIARISM. They operate like writing-by-numbers. The protestors in the WGA strike must assert that “AI WRITING IS PLAGIARISM” on their placards.

