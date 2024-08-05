WeChat Pay MY to discontinue ewallet service in Malaysia from Sept 1

Ewallet service WeChat Pay MY has announced that it will discontinue its payment service in Malaysia from Sept 1 due to “business strategy adjustment”.

“Users will be able to withdraw the balance in their ewallets via the ewallet portal until December 31, 2024. However, users still could opt for special withdrawal arrangement from January 1, 2025,” the company said in a statement on its website, adding that it will also no longer allow registration for new ewallet users.

Current users are urged to login to their WeChat account, tap Me > Pay and Services > Balance > Withdraw and follow the instructions to complete the withdrawal process as soon as possible.

The company said its existing messaging service and other functions such as Weixin Pay on the platform will continue to operate as usual.

“Weixin Pay continues to enable Malaysians’ easy payments while traveling in China, as well as Chinese tourists’ inbound payments in Malaysia,” the company stated.

In a separate statement to a local portal, the company said WeChat Pay MY’s discontinuation in Malaysia is limited to local users only and “will not affect Chinese tourists from using WeChat Pay in Malaysia”.

WeChat Pay MY was first introduced in Malaysia back in 2018 as a mobile payment and digital wallet service integrated into the WeChat messaging app.