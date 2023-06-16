Web Redesign Makes YouTube Music More Appealing: Overcoming Doubts

Exciting news for fans of YouTube Music: the streaming service’s website is undergoing a much-needed redesign. The new design will feature a collapsible side navigation drawer, similar to the one found on YouTube.com. This will provide quicker access to saved playlists for the approximately 80 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide (as of September 2022, according to the YouTube Blog). Instead of the current top app bar with Home, Explore, and Library, these sections will now appear in a collapsible navigation drawer, creating a seamless experience.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the collapsible side-nav drawer allows users (particularly in the US) to easily scroll through 50 recent playlists, with Liked Music and New (podcast) Episodes prioritized at the top. This eliminates the need to click through multiple sections to access playlists. Additionally, a shortcut is provided to create new playlists more efficiently.

Hovering over a playlist reveals a play button for immediate playback. If pressed, the full playlist opens. However, the collapsible feature is optional, and YouTube Music will remember the user’s last open/close state for future visits.

The app bar will now contain a search field, providing users with a convenient way to search for songs, albums, artists, and podcasts. The Cast feature remains in the top right corner.

Analysis: YouTube Music still struggles to find a unique selling proposition, but the YouTube-inspired redesign is a step in the right direction