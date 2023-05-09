‘Weapons’: A Horror Epic to be Headlined by Pedro Pascal

Over the last half decade Pedro Pascal has become one of the hottest names in Hollywood. It feels like there’s not a day that’s gone by recently where he hasn’t been cast in something. Now, reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, The Last of Us star is reentering the horror genre with Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s next film Weapon.





Both the plot of Weapon and Pascal’s role in the film is unknown at this time, but the film has been described as “an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.” The script has been written by Cregger, and he will produce the project with Barbarian‘s producing team consisting of Roy Lee, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. Weapon plans to start shooting this Fall.

Barbarian Lit the Powder Keg For Weapon

When Barbarian released in September of last year, it was one of the many surprise horror gems of 2022. It was a horror thriller that subverted every conceivable genre expectation with a brilliant sense of atmosphere, a unique set of characters that perfectly played with known tropes, and themes that made you rethink how we look at horror as a whole. It was wonderful for anyone looking for a terrifying good time and people who wanted a little more meaning under the expected pile of bodies. That’s why it’s a shame the film still doesn’t have a Blu-ray release. After becoming another win for small budget horror, making $45 million on a $4.5 million budget, Cregger quickly became one the hottest genre names. This led to a bidding war for Weapon earlier this year. A war in which New Line eventually won.

