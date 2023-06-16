Watch Shrek while gaming with Steam’s new desktop update

Valve has officially released a major update to the Steam desktop client after weeks of testing. This update brings a sleeker design in line with the UI of the Steam Deck and updates the Big Picture mode with the same aesthetics.

New Steam looks great!

However, the update isn’t just about appearances. It also introduces a range of new features, primarily focused on enhancing the in-game overlay.

The in-game overlay (Shift+Tab) has undergone a visual improvement, but it now offers a plethora of useful features. The bottom toolbar acts as a mini-Steam interface, allowing quick access to friends, achievements, guides, discussions, web browsing, and more – all while in-game.

You have the ability to customize the default appearance, and these settings will be saved across different games. One standout feature of the updated overlay is the note-taking capability. The Note feature supports rich text and images, and you can store multiple notes per game. Notes are saved in the cloud and can be accessed on other platforms, including offline usage.

The notes can also be edited outside the overlay and pinned to the window. Pinned items remain visible even after closing the overlay, and users can adjust the size and opacity according to their preferences.

Pinning is not limited to notes alone; it can also be applied to discussions, achievements, guides, and even the web browser. This means you can follow a guide or watch a video without constantly bringing up the overlay. The content can be displayed in the background.



Yes, I want to keep constant track of achievement progress while I play.

Valve mentioned in the announcement post that the work put into this update will pay off in the future. With a unified code base, Steam on desktop, Big Picture, and Steam Deck can be updated with new features faster, while also achieving a consistent look and functionality.

Notifications have also undergone noticeable improvements. The icon now turns green when relevant notifications appear, and a more detailed historical view is available. Users can now control which notifications they see and where they appear.

The update should automatically download for all users, but manual checking for updates can be done through the Steam menu > Check for updates.