Watch scientists control a robot with their hands while wearing the Apple Vision Pro

by
Scientists have developed an app for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset that lets users control a robot using head and hand gestures alone. It could be used to control machines remotely in different scenarios — from playing pranks to navigating a disaster zone.

The app, called “Tracking Streamer,” tracks human movements — in particular how the head, wrist and fingers move — and streams this data over a Wi-Fi connection to a robot on the same network. The connected robot then translates the data into corresponding movements. 


 

