Watch out Samsung! LG’s unique TV with a difference is coming to UK users

Samsung might make TVs that twist and screens that stick to walls like photo frames but they can’t match what’s coming soon from LG. The Korean technology brand is launching a television with a difference and it’s great news for those wanting a truly portable screen.
The firm’s unique new StanbyME Go model comes packed inside a toughened carry case making the 27-inch touch screen easy to move around and use wherever takes your fancy. There are even built-in batteries (which last for around three hours) so you won’t need to find a plug for a nightly boxset binge while out camping or travelling by train.
Just open things up, switch it on and there’s full access to the most popular streaming platforms without any fuss.
To make sure this telly sounds as good as it looks, LG has even included a 20W four-channel speaker system for booming audio.
Plus the viewing experience is further enhanced through support for Dolby’s advanced video and sound technologies, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
This TV isn’t just about watching Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. Switch things to Table mode and the screen lies flat allowing users to play digital board games including chess.
It comes equipped with LG’s proprietary webOS smart TV platform which lets owners effortlessly connect to their iOS or Android devices and voice recognition makes it possible to launch apps, adjust sound and search for content completely hands-free
LG is even promising that its screen can survive hot and cold temperatures as well as being dropped on the floor.
LG StanbyME Go is set to launch globally, starting in the U.S. this month, with plans for global rollout to key markets in Europe including Italy, France, UK, Spain, Germany from next month.
Anyone who might be heading to the IFA technology show in Berlin this week will also find it on display at LG’s booth.
