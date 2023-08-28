Watch out Samsung! LG’s unique TV with a difference is coming to UK users

Samsung might make TVs that twist and screens that stick to walls like photo frames but they can’t match what’s coming soon from LG. The Korean technology brand is launching a television with a difference and it’s great news for those wanting a truly portable screen.

The firm’s unique new StanbyME Go model comes packed inside a toughened carry case making the 27-inch touch screen easy to move around and use wherever takes your fancy. There are even built-in batteries (which last for around three hours) so you won’t need to find a plug for a nightly boxset binge while out camping or travelling by train.

Just open things up, switch it on and there’s full access to the most popular streaming platforms without any fuss.

To make sure this telly sounds as good as it looks, LG has even included a 20W four-channel speaker system for booming audio.

Plus the viewing experience is further enhanced through support for Dolby’s advanced video and sound technologies, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

READ MORE: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: The ultimate flip phone, thanks to one big change