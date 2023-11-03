Watch ‘Monarch Legacy of Monsters’ Opening Scene

The Big Picture Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, premiering on Apple TV+, brings audiences into the world of monster fights and explores the aftermath of the MUTOs’ destruction.

The opening scene of the show features the return of Bill Randa (John Goodman) from 2014’s Godzilla, running away from a monster and setting the tone for the story to come.

Randa’s appearance in a flashback sequence is a nice surprise for fans, as his character passed away before the events of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters take place.





Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is about to premiere on Apple TV+, putting audiences right in the middle of the action when it comes to monster fights. Thanks to IGN, the opening scene from the series has been released, and it features the return of a character from the universe that began with 2014’s Godzilla. Bill Randa (John Goodman) might’ve lost his life while exploring the uncharted territory of Skull Island, but his legacy will live on in the upcoming spinoff, as a secret organization deals with the aftermath of the MUTOs wrecking everything on their path.

The opening sequence of the show features Randa running away from an unseen monster, as he records a videotape to be collected after his possible demise. As he approaches the water surrounding Skull Island, a second monster comes out of the ground to defend him, even if the creature didn’t precisely mean to. The brief moments seen in the video set the tone for the story to come, as the show focuses on how small humanity can seem when facing titans. Since the character can’t appear on the series’ main plot because he passed away decades before Monarch: Legacy of Monsters took place, his return in a flashback sequence was nice surprise for followers of the franchise.

Randa was introduced in Kong: Skull Island, a 2017 film showing the origin story of King Kong within the canon of the MonsterVerse. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the movie followed James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) after he was hired by Randa to help him explore the mystical territory while looking for giant creatures. Conrad and Randa were joined on the trip by Mason Weaver (Brie Larson), an investigative photojournalist who had her own agenda when she arrived to Skull Island. The movie went on to earn more than $500 million at the worldwide box office, ensuring the future of the MonsterVerse.

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters About?

The upcoming television series will feature Kurt Russell and his son, Wyatt Russell, playing the same character at different points of his life. Lee Shaw will be introduced as someone who holds many secrets after Monarch comes looking for him due to monster battle depicted in Gareth Edwards‘ Godzilla. Since the world has just found out that monsters are real, it will be up to the organization dedicated to helping humanity understand more about the creatures to learn everything they can about the behavior of monsters such as Godzilla.

You can check out the first scene from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters below, before the series premieres on Apple TV+ on November 17: