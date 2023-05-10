Was Club Use a Reality for Our Ancestors? | Science

The Lego Caveman is depicted holding a toy wooden club. During the 1990s, the author became familiar with the ancient world through a video game called Prehistorik. However, it soon became clear that the game was unrealistic, and humans could never have coexisted with dinosaurs. Despite this, the wooden club remained a popular weapon among pop culture cavepeople. The author, now an archaeologist studying the Prehistorik time period, conducted a study to determine if wooden clubs were actually used in ancient times. Although wooden artifacts decay rapidly, the author found evidence that wooden clubs likely existed since the dawn of Homo sapiens. Moreover, modern-day hunter-gatherer societies still use wooden clubs for hunting and combat, suggesting that our ancestors may have done so as well. However, clubs were often used sparingly for hunting and primarily used for interpersonal violence in combat. In societies where clubs were used for combat, they were often highly crafted and considered a symbol of courage and heroism.





