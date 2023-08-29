Warframe fans enraged as new Tennocon skins cost more than Starfield

Remember when Oblivion’s $2.50 Horse Armor was universally mocked? Compared to Warframe‘s Tennocon 2023 Heirloom skins, priced at $89.99, that seems like the bargain of the century. And players of this sci-fi multiplayer game are not at all happy about the expensive bundle.

No, I’m not kidding about that price. I was all ready to make a “Tennocon 2023? Tenner-a-skin more like!” joke, but I’d woefully underestimated how much developer and publisher Digital Extremes would charge.

Tennocon 2023 is a Warframe convention, the first in-person event for several years. It also marks the game’s ten-year anniversary, which would seem to be a cause for celebration and, maybe, a whole bunch of freebies.

Online games live or die on their player base. However, instead of rewarding player loyalty with these admittedly gorgeous Heirloom skins, Digital Extremes is charging through the nose for them.

$89.99 USD will get you the following.