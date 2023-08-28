Warframe devs confirm cross-progression is finally coming – Destructoid

Tennocon kicked off with a bang, as Warframe developers Digital Eclipse finally confirmed cross-progression was coming to the free-to-play shooter.

While no exact date was announced, cross-progression is coming to Warframe sometime in 2023. The game previously allowed cross-play between consoles and PC players, but saves were bound to each system.

Cross Save is coming to #Warframe in 2023! Take your account with you anywhere, on any platform. Coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/LYIbiPN6l0 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) August 26, 2023

Cross-progression was an often requested feature, and devs confirmed previously that it was in the works. Cross-progression has fortunately become the norm, though that wasn’t always the case. Games like Fortnite and Destiny 2 led the pack by implementing cross-progression, but many games still tie accounts to their original ecosystem.

Why do players want cross-progression in Warframe?

Cross-progression may not feel like a huge deal, but it’s a matter of convenience. From a comfort perspective, it means it’s easier than ever for a Warframe player to move from their computer desk to their couch to continue the game on a console.

But it also opens up gamers to new consoles or making the jump to PC. While cross-play allowed friends to play on any platform, they wouldn’t be able to take that character to another ecosystem. If you started your Warframe career on your PS4 or Xbox One back in the day, you would have to start a new character if you jumped to a different console or PC.

It also is a shot in the arm for Warframe players with Frames they made years ago but friends who started the game on a new system. Attempting to form a party across multiple console and PC ecosystems can be a nightmare, but cross-progression means the whole squad can finally join up on the same system with cross-progression.

Warframe first launched in 2013, but it’s actually a spiritual successor to PS3/Xbox 360 shooter Dark Sector. Warframe first launched on PC, with ports released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shortly after. Since then, it’s become one of the most celebrated free-to-play MMOs, thanks to its refined shooter gameplay mixed with energetic movement. Today, the game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, as well as the original releases.