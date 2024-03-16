VR Horror ‘HappyFunland’ Coming to PSVR 2 & SteamVR This Month, Trailer Here

Perp Games and Spectral Illusions announced the VR horror title HappyFunland is coming to PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets this month, letting you explore the abandoned remains of a theme park that promises some darkly comedic frights.

Here’s how the studios describes it:

You had never heard of HappyFunland theme park, or it’s tragic tale, when you agreed to meet a total stranger, named Larry, in the middle of a South Florida swamp. Perhaps if you would have known about the grisly events that happened there, you wouldn’t have agreed to the job!

In addition to a swath of spooky rides, the VR horror adventure also includes puzzles and combat too, as you defend yourself against the park’s enemy automatons which have mysteriously come to life.

It’s pretty clear from the trailer that HappyFunland isn’t exactly a kiddie ride, as in the UK and Europe it’s provisionally rated PEGI 18. The studios say this includes cartoon violence and gore, crude and mature humor, strong language, suggestive themes, as well as tobacco, drugs, and alcohol references. All the good stuff.

Notably, the studio also describes HappyFunland as a “high speed turbulent insane VR thrill ride that may cause motion sickness in certain users,” so if you’re particularly sensitive, you may want to sit this one out.

You can get it on PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets digitally on March 22nd, priced at $30. There’s also a physical PlayStation 5 edition in the UK, which you can grab direct from Perp Games.