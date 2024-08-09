VR Games Showcase Teases Quest, PSVR 2 & Steam Reveals

A VR Games Showcase will air next week, promising “major announcements” for Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR, and Pico.

The new VR Games Showcase comes from Jamie Feltham, UploadVR’s former Senior Editor, and features “more than 15 games in a 20+ minute show.” Announced last month, it includes debut gameplay footage for Hitman 3 VR Reloaded, new announcements from Flat2VR Studios, a first gameplay look at Escaping Wonderland from Beyond Frames Entertainment, and new looks at two upcoming games from Combat Waffle Studios – GRIM and Silent North.

Elsewhere, Fast Travel Games will reveal a new game and provide updates on internal and publishing projects. Vertigo Games is announcing a new game from the Arizona Sunshine 2 and After The Fall team. nDreams will share updates on announced projects and reveal a brand-new publishing title.

Finally, Schell Games will share updates on Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire, and we’d speculate this might be a release date for the Steam version. We can also expect “a peak at what’s next for the studio,” which possibly includes the recently announced Puzzle Sculpt for Apple Vision Pro.

The VR Games Showcase airs on August 15, 2024, at 9am PT. Many of these games will subsequently appear at the Home Of XR booth during Gamescom 2024.