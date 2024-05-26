Home Computing Viture Pro XR Glasses review: Putting Xreal on blast

Viture Pro XR Glasses review: Putting Xreal on blast

by
Viture Pro XR Glasses review: Putting Xreal on blast

As someone who regularly travels, I’ve been on the hunt for the best pair of AR glasses for a long time. At a fundamental level, being able to sit upright to use my Steam Deck or M3 Pro MacBook Pro and look straight ahead, rather than crane my neck over to see the screen has eliminated any spinal pain. 

Plus, it stops any screen peepers sitting next to you (yes, I’m talking about you, Sam in seat 35D on the way to Dubai — I did warn you I’d mention you for staring at my emails) getting a look-in.

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment