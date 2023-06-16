Virgin Galactic set to send Italian researchers to space, followed by routine commercial flights

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity departs Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif., for the final time as Virgin Galactic shifts its SpaceFlight operations to New Mexico, Feb. 13, 2020. Virgin Galactic announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, that monthly commercial flights to the edge of space will begin for ticket-holders in August, following a research flight planned for the end of June. Credit: Matt Hartman via AP, File



Virgin Galactic revealed on Thursday its plans to commence monthly commercial flights to the edge of space for ticket-holders starting in August, with a research flight scheduled for the end of June.





The company will be carrying a team of experts from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Centre of Italy to conduct microgravity research. The research flight is set to take place from June 27 to June 30, subject to favorable weather conditions.

After the research flight, individuals who have been eagerly waiting for their chance to experience Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered space plane will finally have the opportunity. The first commercial flights are slated to begin in early August, with monthly flights to follow.

“This next exciting chapter for Virgin Galactic has been driven by innovation, determination, and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled and truly transformative customer experience,” stated CEO Michael Colglazier.

Virgin Galactic has been diligently working towards offering space trips to paying passengers for many years, and in 2021, the company received approval from the federal government to proceed. The completion of the final test flight occurred in May.

Virgin Galactic’s space plane reaches an altitude of nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters) before being released from a carrier aircraft. The plane then drops momentarily before igniting its rocket motor. Once in space, the plane shuts off, providing passengers with a serene, weightless experience and a breathtaking view of Earth. The rocket ship glides back to the runway at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert.

Over the past decade, Virgin Galactic has sold approximately 800 tickets, with the initial batch priced at $200,000 each. The current cost per person is $450,000.

The company mentioned that early ticket holders have already received their seat assignments.

In July 2021, Virgin Galactic’s founder Richard Branson made a high-profile test flight to space, beating Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin by nine days. Bezos subsequently made his own trip to space from West Texas, and Blue Origin has since undertaken multiple passenger trips.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.