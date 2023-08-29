Home Technology Veteran Red Dead Redemption writer leaves Rockstar after 16 years

Veteran Red Dead Redemption writer leaves Rockstar after 16 years

by
Veteran Red Dead Redemption writer leaves Rockstar after 16 years

Michael Unsworth, whose work includes both Red Dead Redemption titles as well as GTA 5, has left Rockstar Games after 16 years (via VGC). A user on the GTA forums named Rucke found that Unsworth had updated his LinkedIn profile to show that he no longer works for Rockstar Games.

The veteran writer is one of only three people credited with work not only on Red Dead Redemption 2 but also on its original predecessor, making him a consistent part of the critically acclaimed series.

Follow Google News

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment