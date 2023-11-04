Vessel of Hatred Is the First Expansion Due in Late 2024, Will Add Brand New Class

During the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony, Blizzard announced Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, the first expansion for the hack-and-slash action RPG.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred will be released in late 2024, adding a brand new class never before seen in the franchise. Players will venture into Nahantu, a jungle region, to learn the fate of the Prime Evil Mephisto following the events of the base game.

More information will be unveiled tomorrow (2:30-3:30 PM Pacific Time) during the Campfire Chat hosted by game director Joe Shely, associate game director Brent Gibson, production director Tiffany Wat, lead game producer Kayleigh Calder, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher.

Meanwhile, it might be worth mentioning this leak posted on MMO Champion a few weeks ago, which mentioned Nahantu as the new setting of Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. It’s not confirmed information, but if the leaker got the region right, the rest could be genuine, too.

Nahantu is a land of contrasts, from the Restless Canopy’s verdant foliage to the barren expanse of the Teganze Plateau. It is home to the Field of Giants, a place of lingering hatred, and the dark depths of the Kurast Sewers. Each location presents unique challenges and opportunities for the Spiritborn, whose connection with nature will be tested like never before.

The zone comes with new quests that will take players on a journey through Nahantu’s many dungeons. From the eerie Forge of Malice and Sleepless Hollow to the haunting Forgotten Remains and Ruined Wild, each dungeon holds dangers and treasures in equal measure.

The campaign will lead players through the Durance of Hate, to the Gates of the Necropolis, into the ethereal Spirit Realm, and finally to the Five Hills – the tomb of Akarat. Each step of this journey will reveal more about Nahantu’s history and its connection to the Spiritborn.

The pinnacle of Nahantu’s challenges is a new raid centered around Khazra. With five wings to conquer, this raid will push even the most seasoned adventurers to their limits.

At BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard also discussed some of the more imminent changes and additions coming to Diablo IV’s Season of Blood. Starting next week, for example, patch 1.2.2 will add five unique and class-specific Malignant rings that will allow players to tap into the powers first introduced with Season of the Malignant.

Next month, patch 1.2.3 will add an Enchanting Preview Window so that players may check what affixes are possible before spending their gold. This update will also add the Abattoir of Zir, a six-week replayable end-game event specifically designed for players who have already completed all the challenges available in Diablo IV. Those who can beat the Abattoir will receive a Paragon Glyph made of Lord Zir’s own blood.

On December 12th, the Midwinter Blight holiday event will cover Sanctuary in snow, adding new quests and activities. In 2024, with the third Season, the developers are planning to add a weekly challenge dungeon called The Gauntlet. Here, players will compete against other members of the same class to rank in the leaderboards. At the end of each week, the highest-ranking players of each class will have their names seared in the Seasonal Hall of Ancients for all time.