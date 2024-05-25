Vegan leather, Gadget, more (Reg. up to $50)

While we are still tracking some big-time price drops on Samsung S24/+ and Ultra handsets with as much as $250 in savings attached, we have also spotted some notable deals on the official cases too. One that immediately caught our eye was the official Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather Case starting from $28.91 shipped. This is a regularly $50 cover that still fetches as much directly from Samsung right now. The Dark Violet model, which is now 42% off, is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low, for example. If you’re the type to favor the first-party accessories, this deal and some of the options below are worth a closer look while they are sitting well below the MSRPs. Hit the jump for more details.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather Case adds what Samsung describes as a “soft, lavish touch,” all with an animal-friendly build – it is made of “a minimum of 28% post-consumer recycled content…consisting of 50% post-consumer recycled PC materials.” This model also sports a gentle inner lining to hug your device with the love it deserves alongside a leather like grain and texture.

More Samsung Galaxy S24/+/Ultra cases:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather Case features:

