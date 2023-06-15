US Government Agencies Targeted in Global Cyber Attack, Downplays Potential Impact

The cybersecurity agency of the US government, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has confirmed that the government has been targeted in a global hacking campaign. The attack exploited a vulnerability in a popular file transfer software called MOVEit. According to Eric Goldstein, the executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, several federal bodies have experienced intrusions. However, CISA assures that the impact of the breach is not expected to be significant.

CISA is currently working diligently to understand the full extent of the impacts and to implement appropriate remedial measures. The specific agencies affected and the nature of the impact have not been disclosed at this time. Requests for further information from CISA, the FBI, and the National Security Agency have yet to receive responses. Despite the breach, CISA Director Jen Easterly stated that the United States does not anticipate any significant consequences.

MOVEit, developed by Progress Software, is widely used by organizations to facilitate file transfers with their partners and customers. The software’s vulnerability leaves room for potential exploitation by adversaries, as pointed out by John Hammond, a senior researcher at the security firm Huntress. Progress Software’s shares have already fallen by 4 percent following the hack.

The hacking group Cl0p, which has claimed responsibility for the MOVEit hack, has previously stated that it will not utilize any data pilfered from government agencies. On their website, the group assured government agencies, cities, and police services that their data has been erased. However, neither Cl0p nor Progress Software have responded to requests for comment.

