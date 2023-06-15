Urban Waterways: Past Waste Dumps Now Reclaimed, But Further Restoration is Required to Restore Nature

In the 19th century, Australian urban creeks and rivers suffered from poor conditions. Waste from abattoirs, tanneries, and factories contaminated Melbourne’s major river, the Maribyrnong. I reside near Darebin Creek in Melbourne’s north, which was located next to a landfill and frequently polluted until cleanup efforts commenced in the 1970s. Thankfully, many creatures have returned since then. However, while some waterways have been successfully restored, others continue to languish. As recently as 2011, Sydney’s Cooks River was infamously polluted with industrial waste and sewage, earning it the nickname “open sewer.” Fortunately, it is now starting to show signs of improvement. The restoration of Darebin Creek provides valuable insights into the successes and challenges of revitalizing our urban waterways.

Historically, we have treated our waterways as convenient dumping grounds, much like Mole from “Wind in the Willows” who revels in their beauty but fails to treat them with respect. European settlement had a significant impact on creeks and rivers, as we used them to dispose of waste. We would pump industrial waste, chemicals, and sewage into these waterways and assume the problem was solved. However, we now understand that treating rivers as dumps inevitably damages or even destroys their ecosystems. In Victoria, the situation began to improve with the passage of the Environment Protection Act in 1970 (now updated to the Environment Protection Amendment Act 2018). Since then, various community groups, government agencies, and Melbourne Water have joined forces to initiate restoration efforts. The positive results are now becoming evident.

Darebin Creek, my local waterway, is a typical example of an urban creek, and I take immense pleasure in spending time there. During my morning runs, I encounter ducks, swans, and moorhens. Kookaburras fill the air with their laughter, while insects buzz in the morning light. It is truly a beautiful sight. The creek itself is home to frogs, invertebrates, and fish, including endangered species such as the growling grass frog and matted flax-lily. Platypus sightings have even been reported, indicating a healthy food source of insect larvae and yabbies. What is now the expansive Darebin Parklands was once a farm, then a quarry, and eventually a landfill site slated for a freeway. The creek itself was nothing more than a stormwater drain. Even today, leachate from the old landfill continues to seep out. The transformation of Darebin Creek, particularly in its southern reaches, can largely be attributed to the determined efforts of Sue Course, a woman who led the charge and was rightfully recognized for her work in the 2021 Australia Day honors. In the 1970s, Sue and her husband Laurie formed a residents’ group and successfully lobbied for the land to be dedicated to the public. Over the decades, the group has tirelessly removed weeds and rubbish and planted trees. As a result, many urban waterways in Victoria are now in reasonably good health, providing habitat for over 1,800 species of native plants and 600 species of native animals. However, challenges persist. Rivers like the Ovens, the Murray, and even the Yarra in certain areas are in poor condition due to low flows and high sediment and salt levels. Ongoing efforts are required, such as revegetation initiatives and vigilant monitoring for chemical and pollutant discharges into the streams. The journey to full restoration is not without setbacks. In 2016, Darebin Creek experienced a die-off of eels and other fish due to insecticide contamination. The wildlife in the creek has also not fully recovered, as acknowledged by the local council. The remarkable plains-wanderer, once a common sight along the creek, has not been spotted since 1972.

So, how can we achieve complete restoration of our city waterways? Native species dependent on these waterways still face numerous threats, including catchment pollution, organic micropollutants, stormwater contamination, nutrient overloads, and invasive species. To address these challenges, a comprehensive approach is necessary. We must take measures to ensure that pollutants from catchment areas do not contaminate the entire waterway. Studies have shown that residential pesticide use is a major contributor to water pollution, while the presence of organic micropollutants, such as pharmaceuticals and personal care products, pose concerns even at low concentrations. Stormwater runoff carries a variety of pollutants, including debris, bacteria, soil, and chemicals, into our waterways. Nutrient overload from agricultural activities and wastewater spills can lead to excessive plant and algae growth, severely impacting aquatic life. Invasive species introduced into Australian waters, such as carp and mosquito fish, pose further threats to native species and ecosystems. Effective management practices must be implemented to minimize their impact.

To bring life back to our waterways, community involvement is crucial. We cannot expect nature to simply bounce back without concerted efforts. Every individual can contribute by preventing rubbish from escaping into waterways, joining local waterway organizations, participating in river health monitoring programs like Waterwatch, and learning about the diverse invertebrate life through initiatives like the national waterbug blitz. Engaging in projects focused on restoring riparian vegetation can also help restore natural flood dampening measures. Above all, we must learn to appreciate our urban creeks and rivers for their intrinsic value and their potential for transformation. By doing so, we can ensure that future generations have the same opportunity to enjoy these precious natural resources.





