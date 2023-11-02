‘Upload’ Season 3, Episode 6 Sneak Peek

The Big Picture Ingrid wrestles with her feelings for Nathan in the upcoming episodes of Upload Season 3, as she enjoys a new romance while still pining for the original Nathan.

In a new sneak peek, Ingrid seeks advice from bartender A.I. Guy, who encourages her to be honest with Nathan and face the consequences of her actions.

Upload Season 3 has resolved some plot lines, introduced new characters, and hinted at a potentially exciting Season 4. Series creator Greg Daniels is confident about the show’s future.





Prime Video’s Upload has just passed the halfway point for Season 3, with drama all around for its living and afterlife-bound characters. While Nathan and Nora continue to figure out the ugly truth behind Freeyond, some other shenanigans are happening in Lakeview — including Ingrid seizing the opportunity to date back up Nathan. Though she still enjoys her second chance at love, her feelings for the original Nathan haven’t disappeared. In the coming pair of episodes airing November 3, Ingrid faces the reality. Ahead of the episodes, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 6.

In the new sneak peek, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) drinks her heartache away at the Lakeview bar. As everyone goes about their usual afterlife business, her only source of comfort is bartender A.I. Guy (Owen Daniels), who first tries to offer words of support to Ingrid. However, Ingrid doesn’t want anything sugar-coated; she wants A.I. Guy to “give it to her straight.” So, he does. In doing so, he points out how much of Ingrid’s problems are of her own making, telling her to be honest with Nathan (Robbie Amell) and accept any consequences that come her way. This seems to reinvigorate her as she notes that no one has spoken to her the way he did, and she’s determined to talk with Nathan.

Along with Ingrid’s romantic pursuits, Upload Season 3 has resolved some plot lines, created more questions, and introduced new characters along the way. As mentioned, Nathan and Nora (Andy Allo) continue to find out what the Freeyond endgame is, learning that a small group behind the company is plotting more sinister things. They continue to return uploaded people to their families, and — thankfully — viewers also learned that Nathan’s mother never went through with her own upload. Additionally, a new Horizon executive named Karina (Jeanine Mason) entered the picture, offering support for Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) in more ways than one. The coming episodes will see more threads unravel about Freeyond as Nathan and Nora face some rocky footing in their relationship.





‘Upload’ Season 3 Will Set the Stage for Season 4

Upload Season 3 still has a few episodes left, but series creator and showrunner Greg Daniels is already looking ahead to a potential Season 4. During an earlier interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Daniels shared the status of Season 4 and that he’s confident Prime will greenlight the series for another season. He teased that the Season 3 finale leaves some interesting threads open for another season. Moreover, Upload consistently remains a top performer for Prime Video. It is the most-watched half-hour series for the streamer and has been well received across the board, with a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% for critics and 81% for general audiences.

New episodes of Upload arrive weekly in pairs every Friday on Prime Video in the U.S., with the season finale set for Friday, November 10. Watch the new clip above.

Upload A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death by having his consciousness uploaded into a virtual world. As he gets used to his new life and befriends his angel (real world handler), questions about his death arise. Release Date May 1, 2020 Cast Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Allegra Edwards, Owen Daniels Main Genre Comedy Genres Sci-Fi Seasons 3 Writers Greg Daniels

