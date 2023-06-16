Unveiling the Unfiltered Truth: The Real Story Behind the Netflix Docuseries

Netflix has taken its true crime documentary series to Spain for its latest bone-chilling story. “The Playing Card Killer” is a three-part docuseries that delves into the disturbing crimes of one of Spain’s most notorious serial killers, Alfredo Galán. His reign of terror began in a time when crime rates were already high, earning him the infamous nickname. The series explores the various theories behind Galán’s motivations and the circumstances that led him to become a serial killer. While the docuseries may present a distorted image influenced by conspiracy theories and personal biases of interviewees, the true story behind it is just as chilling as any other Netflix has produced.

The first victim of the Playing Card Killer, Juan Carlos Martín Estacio, was found dead at a bus stop, initially believed to be a routine crime due to the rising crime rate in the country. However, the discovery of an ace of cups playing card at the scene caught the attention of the media and the public. On the same day, another shooting occurred at a local bar, resulting in the deaths of Mikel Jiménez and Juana Uclés López, while Mikel’s mother, Teresa, survived multiple gunshot wounds. Ballistic tests revealed that both crimes were committed with the same gun, a Tokarev 7.62.

The following month, a couple named Eduardo Salas and Anahid Castillo Ruperti became victims of a murder attempt. Eduardo was shot in the face, but Anahid was spared as the gunman’s gun malfunctioned. The shooter left a three of cups playing card at the crime scene. The final murders attributed to Galán occurred on March 18, 2003, when a Romanian couple named Gheorgi and Diona Magda were killed. Unfortunately, no bullet was found at the scene. Another murder initially thought to be a robbery later linked to the Playing Card Killer was the killing of Juan Francisco Ledesma in front of his 2-year-old son. Ledesma is believed to be the first victim.

The evidence suggested the presence of a serial killer, but authorities struggled to make progress in the case. Teresa and Ana, survivors of previous shootings, provided sketches of the shooter to the police. However, the sketches did not match, suggesting the involvement of multiple individuals. The limited presence of playing cards at only a few of the crime scenes made it difficult to establish a connection, but the use of the same murder weapon helped tie the crimes together.

The arrest of the Playing Card Killer was aided by the fact that the Tokarev 7.62 used for the murders was not easily obtainable in Spain. This led investigators to narrow down their suspect list to 3,000 military personnel who had received psychiatric care. Suspicions of far-right involvement in the crimes were also strengthened. Eventually, a 25-year-old man resembling the police sketch based on Teresa’s description was arrested. However, he was released due to a lack of evidence placing him at the crime scenes, despite Teresa’s identification. Some claim the arrest was politically motivated, as the arrest coincided with an upcoming election where public safety was a major concern.

The Playing Card Killer seemingly faded from the memory of Spaniards until Alfredo Galán Sotillo walked into a police station on July 3, 2003, and confessed to being the killer. Under the influence of alcohol, Galán took responsibility for the murders. The police verified his claims when he revealed a secret known only to the investigators – the playing cards were marked by a marker. The recovery of a used cartridge, likely from the Tokarev gun used in the crimes, at Galán’s place further supported his claims. Finally, the police had the Playing Card Killer in custody.

Alfredo Galán’s killing spree can be traced back to his time in the Spanish Army, where he served in Bosnia on humanitarian missions. Friends from his Army days describe him as a shy individual, but something changed in him after his assignment dealing with an oil spill in 2002. He became more withdrawn, turned to alcohol and violence, even pointing his gun at his brother. Galán allegedly smuggled his gun into Spain inside a television set, and his military career ended due to his deteriorating mental health. The Playing Card Killer reveals that Galán was still seeking treatment for his anxiety disorder when he committed at least three of the murders.

The third episode of the Netflix docuseries explores the possibility of multiple killers, rooted in the controversial evidence and witness testimonies presented during the trial. While Teresa originally identified someone else as the killer, she later testified against Galán in court. Ana was unable to definitively identify Galán as the shooter, and Eduardo initially claimed to have no recollection of the night he was shot but later identified Galán. Sonia Ledesma, the daughter of Galán’s first victim, believes that more people were involved in her father’s death. At the end of the trial, Galán was sentenced to 142 years in prison for the murders and is currently serving his sentence in a Spanish penitentiary.

“The Playing Card Killer” offers contrasting perspectives from journalists, survivors, and law enforcement, highlighting the differing opinions on Galán’s crimes and motivations. The series aims to shed light on how the victims of such horrific crimes often become overlooked once the initial chaos fades away. Alfredo Galán’s reign of terror adds another chilling addition to Netflix’s collection of true crime docuseries.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.