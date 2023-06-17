Unveiling the Influence of Circular Economy on Endangered Wildlife like the Egyptian Vulture through Innovative Technologies

Future environmental policies should focus on increasing food resources for extensive livestock farming and developing strategies to protect endangered species like the Egyptian vulture. A recent study led by Professor Joan Real, director of the UB Conservation Biology Group, highlights the need for alternative feeding patterns for birds like the Egyptian vulture if urban landfills disappear under new European regulations. The study, published in the journal Movement Ecology, involved collaboration with teams from the Center for Advanced Studies of Blanes and the University of Seville.

The Egyptian vulture is one of the smallest vultures and is classified as an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. While its populations have declined in many areas, certain regions like Catalonia have seen an increase in numbers. This migratory species spends its winters in Africa and returns to the Iberian Peninsula during breeding season. It relies on carrion and dead animals for food, making it an important indicator of environmental health.

The research team used GPS transmitters to track sixteen vultures over a three-year period and analyze their movement patterns and food sources. They found that breeding individuals had specific areas around their nests where they relied on extensive livestock and landfill resources. Non-breeding individuals, on the other hand, had larger territories but primarily relied on landfills for food.

The study highlights the vulnerability of Egyptian vultures to the closure of landfills, which are a predictable food source. With the European Landfill Waste Directive and the Circular Economy Action Plan aiming to decrease organic waste in landfills, it is unclear how these measures will impact the vulture population. The research suggests that protecting food resources from extensive livestock farming and finding ways to allow the abandonment of livestock carcasses in nature could help mitigate the loss of food caused by landfill closures.

The authors emphasize the importance of increasing food resources and creating protected areas for the Egyptian vultures. Additionally, they highlight the need to expand these measures to more regions and lower altitudes to ensure the conservation of the species. By implementing these strategies, environmental policies can contribute to the conservation of endangered species and support the preservation of sheep farming and pastoral culture.

In conclusion, the study sheds light on the potential impact of the circular economy on threatened species like the Egyptian vulture. It underscores the need for careful planning and policies that prioritize the protection of food sources for these birds, especially in the face of landfill closures.





