Unofficial Starfield character planner is now live

To say that the Starfield community is excited about the game’s early access release on September 1 would be a severe understatement. The game is now at the top of Steam charts, for one, and even though an odd leak here and there may have tried to throw a wrench in the hype, it doesn’t seem like there’s a way for this train to stop before it reaches its inevitable destination. It’s not too surprising, then, that some community members have patched together an impromptu pre-release Starfield character planner to let fans theory craft away while they wait.

It’s not an awfully long wait until Starfield comes out, granted, but the fact of the matter is that this is Bethesda Game Studios’ next big sandbox RPG. A certain amount of pre-release hype was to be expected.

The community-made Starfield character planner

Through build crafting site Nukes & Dragons, Starfield fans can now head on over to an unofficial, work-in-progress character-building web app. Using information sourced from official trailers and the like, as well as an odd leak here and there, Nukes & Dragons founder Alex Ananiev believes that their character builder is most likely accurate, but they did concede that there’s “no 100% guarantee.” This isn’t the first time that a dedicated player has attempted to tried to reverse-engineer the Starfield skill system.

In the full Reddit thread where Ananiev shared their character builder, people are already going wild over the sheer potential for their character progression. It will, from the looks of it, take over 300 level-ups until players can fully max out all of the skills shown so far. This shouldn’t be an issue, however, as Bethesda’s Pete Hines recently said he doesn’t think there’s a level cap in the game. Great news for the more indecisive players in the long run, though it goes without saying that a character planner will be indispensable during the early hours of the game.