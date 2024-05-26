Unlocked Pixel 7 Pro configs now start down at $400 with full Google warranty (Up to $630 off)

We are now tracking some of the best prices ever on unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. While the newer Pixel 8 Pro is out there, the 7 Pro remains a more than capable handset and you can score some serious deals on them. Over at Woot, you’ll find the Pixel 7 Pro starting at $399.99 for the 128GB model, $439.99 for the 256GB, and $469.99 for 512GB, all of which with free Prime shipping and 1-year warranties directly from Google. A $6 delivery fee will apply without a Prime membership. Regularly $899, $999, and $1,099 right now at Google, you’re looking at up to $630 in savings, all of the color options (if you get in before they start selling out), and a price well below our previous Amazon mention. These devices are currently available on Amazon, but you won’t even find a reputable third-party sellers with prices like these. Head below for more details.

Again, you’re clearly not looking at the latest pro-grade handsets from the AI-obsessed Google gang, but with as much as $630 in savings, anyone who can make what was the highest-end Google phone work for them right now will want to consider this. The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 in unlocked condition on Amazon and elsewhere, for comparison.

While the Pixel 7 Pro isn’t nearly as new as the just-released Pixel 8a, you can land the formerly flagship pro-grade handset at $99 less than the entry-level 8a right now too.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the Pixel 7 Pro features a a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip and the M2 security chip. From there, you expect Google’s adaptive battery setup that delivers “over 24 hours with extended use” as well as Google Assistant voice command action, Google’s Find My network, and more than capable photo taking prowess: 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 48MP telephoto zooming action.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

