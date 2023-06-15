Universal Studios to Feature ‘The Last of Us’ at Halloween Horror Nights

Ten years ago, players were introduced to the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, where they took on the roles of survivors Joel and Ellie as they journeyed through a United States plagued by Cordyceps infection. This year, HBO’s adaptation of the story, created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, allowed audiences to witness the struggles of survival and the search for hope in a desolate world. And now, Halloween Horror Nights is offering fans the chance to immerse themselves in The Last of Us.

In collaboration with Naughty Dog, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will open new haunted houses inspired by the beloved PlayStation game. Starting from September 1 and September 7 respectively, attendees will be thrust into the post-apocalyptic world of the game, facing the challenges of surviving the infected, including the iconic Clickers, as well as the hostile human faction known as The Hunters. They will navigate through the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, visiting key locations such as The Hotel Grand. Of course, no authentic The Last of Us experience would be complete without a treacherous journey through dark tunnels infested with Runners, Stalkers, and Clickers, all trying to prevent any chance of escape.

While the attraction is primarily based on the original game rather than the HBO series, it promises to deliver the same level of terror and excitement. Lora Sauls, Assistant Director of Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort, expressed the team’s enthusiasm for bringing The Last of Us to life, stating, “We are excited to bring The Last of Us to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers, and more.”

John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, echoed this sentiment, recognizing the game’s potential for providing suspenseful and horrifying experiences. He stated, “The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights.”

Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, highlighting how it will bring fans closer to the story of Joel and Ellie. He commended Universal for their meticulous attention to detail, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans: “As a massive fan of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well.”

The addition of The Last of Us to Halloween Horror Nights is expected to attract numerous fans, especially with the recent popularity of the HBO adaptation. In addition to the haunted house based on The Last of Us, attendees can also anticipate encountering Chucky from the hit SyFy series, and there have been rumors of a return of Stranger Things to coincide with the release of Season 4. Universal has a rich selection of contemporary horror icons to draw upon, ensuring a frightfully fun experience for all horror enthusiasts.

Tickets are now available for Halloween Horror Nights, starting from September 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The events will run on select nights until October 31. For more information on tickets, vacation packages, and special upgrades, such as the R.I.P. Tour, Express Pass, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear passes, and the behind-the-scenes Unmasking the Horror Tour, visit the official website.





