Universal Halloween Horror Nights to Feature The Last of Us

Universal Studios has partnered with PlayStation to create a unique haunted house experience based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed game, The Last of Us. This immersive experience, part of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights series, will feature iconic locations from the game and bring to life its chilling atmosphere, infected runners, clickers, and human raiders.

Guests will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of series protagonists Joel and Ellie as they navigate through familiar locations like The Hotel Grand and the Pittsburgh quarantine zone. This collaboration between Naughty Dog and Universal Studios aims to capture even the smallest details that fans of the game know so well.

Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “As a massive fan and frequent attendee of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to work with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life.”

The events will take place on selected nights between September 1st and October 31st at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. Tickets are now available for booking, with further details about The Last of Us experience and other haunted houses in the Halloween Horror series set to be revealed soon.

John Murdy, the executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights, expressed his excitement for the frightening opportunities that The Last of Us will provide guests. He stated, “The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights.”

The Last of Us franchise has achieved immense popularity since its original release in 2013, with a remake, a sequel (The Last of Us Part II), and a successful TV adaptation commissioned for a second season by HBO. To celebrate the franchise’s 10-year anniversary, Naughty Dog recently released a Photo Mode Collection and a blog reflecting on the series’ history and development.

However, some fans were disappointed by the lack of updates on the untitled multiplayer title currently in development at the studio.

In conclusion, this collaboration between Universal Studios and PlayStation brings The Last of Us to life in a truly unique way, offering fans and horror enthusiasts an immersive experience they won’t soon forget.





