Unconfirmed report says the soon-to-be-released Asus Zenfone 10 will be the last Zenfone model

Taiwan-based Asus will soon be releasing the Zenfone 10 in the U.S. with September 19th the expected launch date according to Amazon. The specs include a relatively small 5.92-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ (1080p) resolution. There’s nothing small about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood, and the configuration options go from 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage up to 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.

The rear camera array is anchored by a 50MP primary camera and also includes a 13MP ultra-wide camera. A 32MP front-facing camera can handle video chats, selfies, and more. Keeping the lights on is a 4300mAh battery. Pre-orders for the device have started via Amazon and other third-party retailers starting at $700. And if you’re a Zenfone fan, you need to realize that this could be the last chance you’ll have to buy a Zenfone branded handset.

The Asus Zenfone 10 will reportedly be the last Zenfone phone to be made

According to Taiwan’s TechNews (via Wccftech ), and an X post from Android expert Mishaal Rahman , Asus is in the midst of an organizational restructuring and has removed the firmware packages for several of the company’s existing phones. TechNews says that the Zenfone 10 will be the last phone in the Zenfone line of handsets and that the pricier ROG gaming phones (which start at $999.99 in the U.S.) will continue to be produced.

The report adds that some Asus employees who worked on the Zenfone series will join the ROG team or will be absorbed into other segments of the company. The first generation Zenfone models were unveiled during the 2014 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Over the years Asus equipped its handsets with chipsets designed by Intel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. The company also offered a bewildering number of variants and employed a naming scheme that was confusing at best.

Those who like smaller-screened phones with flagship specs might take an interest in the Zenfone 10 especially since it appears to be the end of the line for this brand. Keep in mind that Asus has not made any official statement to confirm the report.