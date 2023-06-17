Uber introduces video advertisements in-app and on in-car screens

Uber has announced its plans to introduce video ads to its users across various service apps, such as Uber Eats and Drizly. These video ads will be shown to users while they wait for their taxi or food delivery, and will also be displayed on tablets installed in some Uber vehicles.
In a news release, the company stated, “Uber offers advertisers a platform to showcase long-form video messages and captivating visuals to consumers as they engage in their journey. With this latest update, marketers now have the opportunity to tell creative stories, increase brand awareness, and generate sales.”
Uber’s testing of in-app ads has shown that their ads performed 37% better than the industry viewability benchmarks. The video ads are currently live in the United States, and mid-journey ads will be rolled out in the coming weeks.
The purpose of these video ads, according to Uber, is to monetize their extensive and engaged user base, while providing advertisers with a unique opportunity to target users based on their location, destination, and preferences. Mark Grether, an Uber executive, stated, “We have two minutes of your attention. We know where you are, we know where you are going to, we know what you have eaten. We can use all of that to then basically target a video ad towards you.” This statement raises concerns about privacy and surveillance.
All video ads in Uber apps will be muted by default, and users will have the option to manually mute ads during their rides.
The company plans to expand its video ad products to the United Kingdom, France, and Australia later this year. There is no mention of the ads coming to Canada.
Source: Uber, Via: The Wall Street Journal
