Twitter is set to undergo significant transformations, such as implementing encrypted direct messages, offering in-platform video and voice calls.

Despite receiving criticism for the chaos and confusion on Twitter since purchasing the platform in October, Elon Musk has announced plans to clean up the site and improve it. He intends to purge inactive accounts and has also revealed that encrypted DMs will debut on May 10th, with the capability growing in sophistication over time. Users can send DM replies to any message in the thread and use any emoji reaction. Soon, subscribers will also be able to make voice and video calls using their Twitter handle, allowing them to talk to anyone worldwide without sharing their phone numbers. These calls are intended for private conversations between Twitter subscribers. Changes like these could improve the user experience on the platform and may lead to improvements in Twitter’s value. Musk also hinted at the possibility of increasing the character cap on tweets and the addition of simple formatting tools.

