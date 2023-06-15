Twitch’s Latest Partner Program: Streamers to Receive a Fair 70/30 Share of Revenue

Twitch, the popular streaming platform, has announced its new and improved partner program, designed to offer qualifying members a greater share of the revenue generated. Under this program, streamers will now receive a 70/30 revenue split, a significant increase from the previous 50/50 model that has been in place for several years.

The revamped Partner Program is set to launch on October 1 and comes with certain requirements for streamers. In order to be automatically enrolled in the program for a duration of 12 months, partners must maintain a minimum of 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months. The great news is that partners who temporarily dip below the threshold will still remain in the program throughout the 12-month period. Twitch has stated that streamers who meet the qualification criteria in July, August, and September will be formally enrolled in the program and notified in October.

This major shift in Twitch’s revenue model comes after a series of contentious proposed changes that almost affected how streamers could monetize their channels. These proposed rules aimed to limit the display of logos on screens and the permanent visibility of sponsorships. The Twitch community reacted strongly against these potential restrictions, recognizing the adverse impact they could have on their income. Eventually, Twitch clarified that these rules were misinterpreted before completely abandoning them in response to the community’s feedback.

“Yesterday, we released new Branded Content Guidelines that impacted your ability to work with sponsors to increase your income from streaming,” Twitch acknowledged in a statement. “These guidelines are bad for you and bad for Twitch, and we are removing them immediately. Sponsorships are critical to streamers’ growth and ability to earn income. We will not prevent your ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors–you will continue to own and control your sponsorship business.”