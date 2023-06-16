TUDUM: Netflix Reveals the Going Merry

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved One Piece manga is approaching, and fans of the Straw Hat pirates are filled with anticipation. While we must wait a bit longer to catch a glimpse of Luffy and his crew, lucky fans attending Netflix’s TUDUM fan event in São Paolo, Brazil have the incredible opportunity to get up close and personal with the Going Merry, the iconic ship of the Straw Hats. Moreover, they can even meet the captain.

At the event, Collider’s Erick Massoto captured some stunning images of the photo op. The display showcases a scaled-down yet impressive model of the Going Merry, as well as a 3D model of the series logo. But the most exciting part is that fans waiting in line for the photo op can also have their picture taken with the one and only Monkey D. Luffy himself, portrayed by an actor in costume. For those eager to catch a glimpse of Iñaki Godoy, the star of the series, they can tune in to the live-stream where he will appear alongside his castmates Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar.

With a sprawling storyline like One Piece, it’s natural to wonder what the mastermind behind the universe, Eiichiro Oda, thinks of the live-action adaptation. Luckily, fans can rest easy knowing that Oda not only approves of the new project but also took an active role in its creation. On Luffy’s birthday, Oda released a message assuring fans of his involvement and teasing that the series will set sail very soon.

In addition to the principal cast, the series will also feature talented actors such as Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross. As of now, there is no official release date for the live-action adaptation of One Piece.

Take a look at the captivating images of the installation below:

