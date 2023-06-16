Tribal Communities Aim for Increased Involvement in Colorado River Water Crisis Negotiations

As negotiations begin for the long-term plans for the overused Colorado River, tribal leaders are advocating for increased participation, aiming to have a seat at the table during high-level discussions among the seven states that rely on the river. While the 30 tribes in the Colorado River Basin have the rights to use approximately 25% of the river’s average supply, they have historically been excluded from regional talks about river management. Only recently have tribal leaders started to have a more significant role. However, they are demanding inclusion in key talks between state and federal officials as the Biden administration begins the process of developing new rules for handling shortages after 2026.

Governor Stephen Roe Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona expressed frustration as tribal leaders have been left out of crucial discussions and only informed of decisions after the fact. The Interior Department has now initiated the process of creating new long-term rules for operating reservoirs and allocating water cuts during shortages. These new rules must be finalized by the end of 2026 when the current guidelines expire.

This move by the federal government sets the stage for complex negotiations surrounding the management of the Colorado River amid chronic overuse and the effects of global warming. Recently, representatives of the states agreed on a proposal to reduce water use over the next three years as a temporary measure to prevent reservoirs from reaching critically low levels. In the upcoming talks, tribal leaders desire full representation and want the federal government to include tribal representatives whenever meetings take place with all seven states. This approach would not impede state representatives from meeting among themselves.

Governor Lewis raised this concern at a conference in Colorado, insisting that it is no longer acceptable for the U.S. to meet separately with the seven basin states and then engage with basin tribes afterward. He recalls Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s commitment that tribal leaders would be involved in the highest-level decision-making processes. The Gila River Indian Community, which irrigates farmland on their reservation with Colorado River water, has agreed to leave a portion of their water in Lake Mead over the next three years and receive financial compensation from the federal government.

Governor Lewis highlights the benefits of including tribes in decision-making processes, emphasizing that tribal perspectives bring forth innovative solutions that benefit the region as a whole. The Interior Department has stated that the process of establishing new guidelines will involve collaboration between the seven states, tribes, other stakeholders, and Mexico.

The Interior Department’s plan, as outlined in the Federal Register, calls for comments from the public on modifications to the existing rules that would provide greater stability to water users throughout the Colorado River Basin. The Biden administration remains dedicated to working with states, tribes, and communities to find consensus solutions that address climate change and prolonged drought. The Reclamation Commissioner acknowledges the challenging decisions and emphasizes the need for a thorough and science-based decision-making process.

The recent decline of the river’s largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, to their lowest levels in 23 years of drought exacerbated by climate change underscores the urgency of addressing the water deficit and developing long-term solutions. While Indigenous tribes were excluded from the decision-making process regarding the river in the past, their voices are now being recognized as crucial in reimagining the region’s relationship with the river. Tribal leaders stress the importance of considering their cultural, spiritual, and environmental perspectives.

Nora McDowell, a leader of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, speaks passionately about the need for tribal involvement in protecting the river. Recognizing the deep spiritual connection the Mojave people have with the Colorado River, McDowell states the importance of respecting, caring for, and healing the river. Sustainable management practices must be implemented, considering the voices and perspectives of all stakeholders.

Although tribes seek greater involvement in decision-making processes, many face challenges in securing water rights and essential infrastructure to provide for their communities. Out of the 30 federally recognized tribes in the Colorado River Basin, 11 are still awaiting the settlement of their water rights claims.





