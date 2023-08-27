Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (August 25-29)

With Season 22 introducing a number of new weapon and armor changes in Destiny 2–some big and some small–the new Trials of Osiris weekend is going to be an interesting exercise in trial and error as you attempt to earn that flawless run. As usual, you can check in to see where Xur is and if his inventory can give you the edge in Destiny 2’s high-level PvP event. Here’s a look at where you’ll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn.

Map: Meltdown

Reputation Rank 4: Upgrade Module

Reputation Rank 7: Enhancement Prism

Reputation Rank 10: Cataphract GL3 — Grenade launcher

Reputation Rank 13: Upgrade Module

Reputation Rank 16: Igneous Hammer — Hand cannon

Flawless Reward: The Immortal (Adept)

Trials Passage offerings have also been updated to provide a better experience, starting with Passage of Wealth. This will now grant +75 Trials reputation for every win and an additional bonus for your current major rank in Trials, up to +150 total. Passage of Mercy will now forgive two losses if you have not yet been Flawless for the week, and after going Flawless, it reverts back to a state where it forgives a single loss on each card after you reset it.

Trials goes live from Friday’s daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET until the weekly reset at the same time the following Tuesday. Make sure to pay a visit to Saint-14 in the Tower to pick up a Trials card, which will dictate certain bonuses (such as whether you get bonus rewards at certain milestones or if a loss will be forgiven). Your ultimate goal in the Trials of Osiris is for you and the other two players in your fireteam to achieve a “Flawless” run, in which you win seven matches without losing any.

Go Flawless and you’ll earn a trip to the Lighthouse and receive some special rewards, including the Adept weapons. These have additional stat bonuses, making them among the most coveted items you can get your hands on. Your Trials Passage–the card you purchase from Saint-14 that grants you access to the mode and tracks your wins–does not track your losses, so you can keep playing and earning rewards even if you lose out on a Flawless run.