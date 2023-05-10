Trailer of ‘Padre Pio’ showcases Shia LaBeouf’s brilliant performance as a WWI priest in a true story.

You may have been wondering, where’s LaBeouf? Well, it seems as though he has been working on an upcoming film. And today Gravitas Ventures has released a new trailer and poster for Padre Pio the autobiographical film that will detail the life of a Roman Catholic Saint. Shia LaBeouf stars as the eponymous saint in the film. Padre Pio will be released on June 2, 2023.





The film will follow the saint’s early years. Set at the end of World War I, the film will follow both the journey of Padre Pio at a remote Capuchin monastery and the journey of young soldiers as they make their way back to San Giovanni Rotondo. In a land of violence, poverty, and iron-clad church rule, a desperate population will buck against the powers that be. Set against the eve of the first free election in Italy, the film will set the stage for a historic and in some ways apocalyptic event that will change the course of world history.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A Striking New Trailer

The new trailer, released today, shows the building tensions central to the film, as well as LaBeouf’s masterful turn as Padre Pio. The trailer gives us brutal imagery of Italy in the fallout of World War I, with society facing personal and societal collapse. Death and illness suffuse, with images of injured soldiers and work-worn citizens playing throughout the trailer. This bucks up against the religious imagery of Padre Pio’s monastic life. The opening image shows an effigy of Jesus on the cross, his injuries mirroring those of the Italian citizens overcoming the horrors of war. A poster was also released today, showing LaBeouf in the habit of Padre Pio, looking particularly religious. In the poster, which is washed in a golden light, LaBeouf can be seen looking in the upper left corner of the frame, towards the light.

RELATED:

Karen Gillan Has Quietly Become a Franchise Powerhouse

Padre Pios is directed by Abel Ferrara and written by Maurizio Braucci and Ferrara. Of the film, and of Shia LaBeouf Ferrara said, “Padre Pio is a film about the spiritual journey of the great saint in parallel with that of Shia Labeouf who portrays him.”

Cameron Moore, Senior Director of Theatrical Distribution at Gravitas Ventures said of the film, “Padre Pio will become a much discussed religious biopic for the unforeseeable future. Shia LaBeouf gives a show-stopping performance with superb direction from acclaimed director Abel Ferrara. We are excited to bring the film to viewers all across North America.”

Padre Pio is set to be released on June 2, 2023.