Trailer for Season 2 of ‘Dark Winds’: Unearthing Deep-Seated Personal Vendettas

AMC’s noir western series, Dark Winds, is making a highly anticipated return for its second season after a successful debut. The first season received rave reviews and achieved a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans can expect the premiere of Season 2 on July 30, and to build excitement, a gripping new trailer has been released, hinting at a dark and vengeful storyline.

The trailer opens with Zahn McClarnon, known for his role in Longmire, portraying the tribal police officer Joe Leaphorn, who delivers an ominous warning about the interconnectedness of the physical and supernatural worlds. The concept of a soul being bound to its killer is explored, igniting questions of vengeance. Soon, a series of unexplained deaths plague the Navajo nation, where the story is set, and Leaphorn becomes determined to uncover the truth. However, as he delves deeper, it becomes apparent that he is the target of a personal vendetta, putting innocent lives at risk.

Set in the 1970s in a remote town within the Navajo Nation, Dark Winds draws inspiration from Tony Hillerman’s ’70s detective novels, specifically the characters Leaphorn and Chee. McClarnon’s Leaphorn, together with Kiowa Gordon as FBI agent Jim Chee, embark on solving a series of unrelated crimes. These crimes blur the line between the natural and the surreal, testing the duo’s beliefs and convictions. Viewers can catch up on this captivating series on AMC+ and even watch Episode 101 for free on the AMC+ YouTube channel.



Image via AMC

RELATED: ‘Dark Winds’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date, Number of Episodes, and What to Expect

The Minds Behind the Dark Winds

The talented team behind Dark Winds includes creator Graham Roland, known for his work on Tom Clancy‘s Jack Ryan, and showrunner John Wirth. The series boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, such as Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis, and Tina Elmo. Joining the returning cast members for the new season are Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines and Nicholas Logan as Colton Wolf. Other familiar faces include Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito, an astute Navajo tribal police sergeant who works closely with Leaphorn, Deanna Allison as Emma (Leaphorn’s wife and a nurse), and Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan/Dan DeMarco, among others. The second season consists of six gripping episodes.

Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated return of Dark Winds Season 2, airing on AMC starting July 30 and available for early streaming on AMC+ on July 27. Take a look at the thrilling trailer below: